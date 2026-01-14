Home » Burundians Lead in Rwandan Citizenship Grants in 2025
NewsRegional

Burundians Lead in Rwandan Citizenship Grants in 2025

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti

 

Burundian nationals and individuals born in Burundi accounted for the highest number of people granted Rwandan citizenship in 2025, according to official statistics.

The data show that by November 30, 2025, a total of 101 people from various countries had acquired Rwandan citizenship. Of these, 27 were born in Burundi, representing slightly more than a quarter of all newly naturalized citizens.

Burundians were followed by Ugandans, who accounted for 21 new citizens, and Congolese nationals, who numbered 18.

At the regional level, Kenyans ranked fourth with nine individuals granted Rwandan citizenship. Beyond the region, India recorded five new citizens, while Canada had four.

Other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, each had at least one national granted Rwandan citizenship during the period.

These new citizens add to 76 others who were granted Rwandan citizenship in September 2025, bringing the total number of naturalizations in 2025 to 177.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

Rwanda Football Federation Fires Algerian Coach

DJ Toxxyk Admits to Involuntary Manslaughter of a...

Fintech Firm PayServices Sues DR Congo in U.S....

President Kagame Bids Farewell to U.S. Ambassador Kneedler

Congolese Rebels Seek Clarity from Angola Over Latest...

U.S. Withdrawal from Multilateral Institutions: Implications for Rwanda

Tshisekedi Government Sustaining Anti-Rwandan Groups While Publicly Disavowing...

Trial of DJ Toxxyk Postponed as Defense Seeks...

Burundians Must Pay Rwf 7–21 Millions to Get...

Rwanda Floats Promotional Gorilla Trekking Rates Into 2026

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

onwincasibomCasibomcasibomcasibommarsbahismarsbahis girişmarsbahismarsbahisCasibom Orjinal GirişiCanlı Casinocasibomcasibomcasibom giriş