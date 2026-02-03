US Government Showdown: U.S. Embassy Kigali announces Closure of American Center

The U.S. Embassy in Kigali has announced the temporary closure of the American Center, effective today, February 3.

The American Center, located within the Embassy compound, has for years provided Rwandan students,, professionals and community members with access to English-language resources, educational programmes, cultural events and networking opportunities.

In a statement, the Embassy said the temporary closure is part of broader operational adjustments.

It is understood that several U.S. government-operated centres in different parts of the world have been temporarily closed, largely due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

The American Center has been a cornerstone of our public diplomacy efforts in Rwanda.

“Though the facility is temporarily closing, our mission to foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between the people of Rwanda and the United States remains unchanged,” the Embassy noted in a statement posted on it’swebsite.

A U.S. government shutdown occurs when funding legislation required tofinance federal government operations is not enacted before the start of a new fiscal period.

For years, the American Center has provided a space where partnerships and dialogue between Rwandans and Americans could flourish.

While the physical facility will be unavailable during this period, the Embassy said it will continue its outreach and engagement through alternative platforms, including online resources and targeted programmes.

Impact on Kigali residents

The temporary closure means the suspension of access to physical resources such as books, study spaces and in-person cultural programming.

Students and professionals who rely on the Center’s services will need to seek alternatives through local institutions and online platforms.

The Embassy also indicated it will expand its digital and virtual engagement to maintain educational and cultural outreach.

Looking ahead

The temporary closure of the American Center marks a short-term disruption to the Embassy’s public engagement activities in Rwanda. While many Kigali residents have expressed disappointment at the pause in services, there is cautious optimism that activities will resume once operations normalise.