Rwanda Fertilizer Company Rewards Outstanding Farmers and Agrodealers With Cash 

The Rwanda Fertilizer Company (RFC) has awarded outstanding farmers and agrodealers prizes worth more than Rwf 30 million in recognition of their excellence in distributing and using fertilizers produced by the company.

The awards were presented during RFC’s annual appreciation event, held for the second time at the company’s headquarters in Bugesera District on Friday.

A total of 27 farmers and agrodealers from across the country were honored for their contribution to improving agricultural productivity through the use of locally manufactured fertilizers.

The prizes included three-wheeled motorcycles (Rifani), computers, mobile phones, and cash rewards. Beneficiaries said the support would make fertilizer distribution easier and improve services to farmers.

Aline Ukunzituze, an agrodealer from Nyabihu District and one of three recipients of a three-wheeled motorcycle, said the award would significantly improve fertilizer delivery to farmers.

“This motorcycle will help me a lot,” Ukunzituze said. “Sometimes we handle quantities that vehicles cannot easily transport, especially when farmers buy in bulk. It will allow me to deliver fertilizers directly to farmers more efficiently and improve the quality of service I provide.”

Alphonse Habimana, an agrodealer from Ngororero District, said RFC fertilizers have transformed both his business and the farmers he serves.

“Agrodealers benefit when farmers trust a fertilizer because it delivers good results,” Habimana said. “When farmers see higher yields, demand increases, which improves our sales and income. Previously, I sold about 50 tons per season, but today my sales have tripled thanks to RFC fertilizers.”

Egide Mumarakizi, manager of the Indwatwa Kayonza Rice Cooperative, said the recognition would help the cooperative expand fertilizer access among its members.

“RFC fertilizer has greatly improved our productivity and made access easier because it is locally available,” Mumarakizi said. “In the past, imported fertilizers often arrived late, disrupting planting seasons. Now we receive fertilizer on time and achieve better yields — increasing from about 4.5 tons per hectare to more than 5 tons.”

RFC produces four fertilizer types, including Tweze, as well as Twihaze, Ongera, and Ongera+, all formulated according to Rwanda’s soil characteristics.

RFC Chief Executive Officer Anass Khanchoufi said the awards recognize partners who have played an important role in promoting and distributing the company’s fertilizers nationwide.

“Our objective goes beyond business,” Khanchoufi said. “We aim to work closely with our partners to sustainably promote fertilizers that are specifically adapted to different crops and soil conditions.”

Located in the Bugesera Industrial Park, RFC has the capacity to meet domestic demand while exporting surplus production, with an annual output of up to 100,000 tons.

The facility is equipped with modern fertilizer blending machinery, storage capacity of 25,000 tons, and advanced laboratories for soil and fertilizer testing.

