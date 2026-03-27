President Kagame Inspires Amavubi to a Historic 4–0 Win Over Grenada at a Packed Amahoro Stadium

KIGALI — For years, Rwandan football fans had waited for a night like this. On a cool evening in Kigali, a packed Amahoro Stadium finally gave them one. With President Paul Kagame in the stands and 45,000 fans filling every seat, the Amavubi delivered a confident 4–0 win over Grenada—part football match, part statement moment!

This wasn’t just about the result. It felt like a homecoming:

The newly refurbished Amahoro Stadium, now one of the most modern arenas in the region, came alive from the first whistle. Fans dressed in yellow and blue stood, sang and pushed the team forward, creating the kind of atmosphere that players often talk about but rarely experience at this scale.

When Rwanda scored just before halftime, the stadium erupted. By the time the fourth goal went in, the noise had turned into a full-throated celebration—of the team, the moment, and something bigger that has been building in Rwandan sport.

On the pitch, the Amavubi looked sharp and composed. After edging ahead late in the first half, they returned with purpose, controlling the game and finishing their chances with confidence. Mickels Leroy-Jacques led the charge with two goals, while the rest of the team stayed disciplined, keeping Grenada quiet and securing a clean sheet.

But beyond the football, the night also reflected Rwanda’s growing reputation far beyond its borders.

In recent years—and especially in recent months—the country has steadily positioned itself as a reliable host for major international sporting events. From high-profile basketball games under the Basketball Africa League at BK Arena, to cycling events like the Tour du Rwanda that draw global teams, Rwanda has built a track record for organization, safety and world-class facilities.

The Amahoro experience felt like another piece falling into place. A full stadium, smooth organization, and a national team rising to the occasion—it all added up to a convincing showcase.

As the final whistle blew, fans lingered, reluctant to leave. It wasn’t just about a 4–0 win. It was about what the night represented: a team reconnecting with its supporters, a stadium coming into its own, and a country increasingly comfortable on the global sporting stage.

For the Amavubi, the journey continues with the FIFA Series final. But for many in Kigali, this night had already delivered something just as important—a reminder of what Rwandan football can feel like at its best.

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