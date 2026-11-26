Cabinet Approves BRALIRWA Investment Agreement for Proposed Rwamagana Plant

BRALIRWA Plc has received government approval to establish a new beverage manufacturing facility in Rwamagana District, Eastern Province, following a Cabinet decision on November 26, 2026.

The approval follows Cabinet endorsement of an investment agreement between the Government of Rwanda and BRALIRWA Plc during a meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro.

The proposed investment, known as the Greenfield Brewery Project, is expected to expand the company’s manufacturing operations in Rwanda.

The project is planned for Rwamagana Industrial Zone, an area being developed to accommodate manufacturing and other industrial activities.

However, BRALIRWA has yet to provide detailed information about the proposed facility, including the scale of investment, production capacity, construction timeline and expected employment opportunities.

The Cabinet’s approval marks an important step towards the implementation of the proposed project, although further details about its development remain pending.

Expansion of BRALIRWA’s operations

BRALIRWA, established in 1957, is one of Rwanda’s leading beverage manufacturers and has been part of the Netherlands-based HEINEKEN Group since 1971.

The company currently operates a brewery in Rubavu District and a soft-drink manufacturing facility in Kigali.

Its portfolio includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as Primus, Mützig, Heineken and Amstel.

The proposed Rwamagana investment would expand the company’s presence in the country’s manufacturing sector, adding another location to its existing operations.

Rwamagana’s growing industrial profile

Rwamagana is among the areas being positioned as an industrial destination under Rwanda’s broader efforts to attract manufacturing investments.

The proposed BRALIRWA project would add to the district’s industrial activities and could create opportunities for businesses involved in supplying goods and services to the manufacturing sector.

Further information about the investment is expected from the company as the project progresses.

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