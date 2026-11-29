For fourteen years, Christian Intwari has been engaging with families affected by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, seeking to bring young Rwandans into conversations about the country’s painful history through a platform that uses art, dialogue and community engagements.

Sometimes, the emotional weight of these accounts stays with him long after the conversations end and the community activities are over.

Every encounter with a survivor, a family or a child exposes another layer of suffering, leaving him grappling with how Rwanda endured such horrors and how those affected found the strength to rebuild their lives.

Intwari has not become immune to the pain because he still struggles with some of the stories he hears. Instead, he has learned to live with it. “It doesn’t get lighter, your back gets stronger,” he says, with a tinge of soft “bitterness” in his voice.

The remark captures the emotional cost of a responsibility Intwari has carried since founding Our Past Initiative, a platform that brings younger generations together to understand Rwanda’s history, particularly the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

For him, the task is not simply to preserve accounts of what happened. It is to ensure that a generation born after 1994, or too young to understand, knows the history it has inherited.

Giving A New Generation a Way into History

What started as an event at its first gathering on April 9, 2012, has eventually become an initiative, following responses and feedback from parents and young people about the need for more spaces where difficult conversations about Rwanda’s past should take place.

After the first encounter, Intwari recognized that telling young people to remember was not enough. They needed ways to connect with a history they had not personally experienced.

That understanding informed the initiative’s use of poetry, music, drama, theatre and testimonies. It offers young people an entry point into conversations that might otherwise feel distant or difficult to approach.

Through art, Intwari believes, difficult experiences can reach audiences in ways that conventional explanations sometimes cannot. His motivation is rooted in the conviction that understanding Rwanda’s past is necessary to building a country in which every Rwandan belongs.

He recalls a time when the country was not for everyone and argues that understanding how Rwanda reached that point is essential to ensuring that history is not repeated. But remembrance, in his view, must extend beyond performances and annual commemorations.

Taking Remembrance into Communities and Homes

Through community engagements, Our Past brings young people into contact with families whose lives were affected by the Genocide. Initiatives include renovating or building homes, improving access to water, supporting access to health insurance, and providing training and capital to help families establish small businesses.

The work gives young people an opportunity to see the continuing human consequences of the Genocide rather than encounter its history only through lessons or commemorative events.

Intwari also recognizes that the effects of the past reach beyond those who directly experienced the violence. Children of people who participated in the Genocide, for instance, may grow up facing the consequences of their parents’ actions, despite having had no role in the crimes.

He wants young people to understand these complexities by visiting memorials, attending Kwibuka activities, listening to testimonies and asking questions. Yet he believes some of the most important conversations need to happen within families.

Many parents have not shared their experiences with their children. Some accounts, including sexual violence during the Genocide, are especially difficult to explain. This leaves parents struggling with painful memories and young people searching for answers.

Our Past can open the conversation, but Intwari knows it cannot replace the conversations that families themselves must have.

A Burden He Has Learned to Carry

The work has taken an emotional toll. Intwari says the stories he encounters often leave him angry and questioning how the suffering happened and how forgiveness became possible.

Therapy and conversations with friends have helped him process these experiences, even as the pain remains. Our Past is the work closest to his heart, but it is not his only responsibility.

Intwari also runs businesses in event production, event management, branding and printing, as well as construction. These ventures help sustain the initiative and allow him to continue pursuing a mission that demands considerable time and emotional commitment.

He is also concerned about the pressures facing young people today, particularly the influence of social media and the pursuit of online approval.

“Social media has created a lie that 10 likes are not enough. But imagine 10 people beating you up,” he says, challenging young people not to measure their worth by the reactions they receive online.

Ultimately, Intwari wants them to look beyond the distractions of the present and understand the experiences that shaped the society they live in.

He does not suggest that his initiative can tell every story or answer every question. There is still much work to be done, especially in encouraging families to speak and young people to seek knowledge beyond what they are initially taught.

For a man who has spent years listening to stories of Rwanda’s pain, his responsibility is to enable the next generation not inherit the suffering, but the knowledge of what happened. And that means continuing to tell the stories, however difficult they remain to hear.

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