DOHA – President Paul Kagame and Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met in Doha on Sunday to strengthen a relationship that has developed through major infrastructure investment, aviation cooperation and other bilateral agreements.

The meeting, held at Lusail Palace, focused on reviewing relations between Rwanda and Qatar and exploring ways to expand cooperation. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Qatar’s Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, alongside other senior official of the Rwandan delegation.

The discussions come as the two countries continue to develop cooperation in several areas, with the New Kigali International Airport project representing the largest investment under the partnership.

Airport Project Anchors Economic Cooperation

Rwanda and Qatar established their airport partnership in December 2019, when Qatar Airways agreed to acquire a 60 percent stake in the development of the New Kigali International Airport in Bugesera district. The project was initially valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

The ownership structure changed in June 2026 when Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) acquired Qatar Airways’ 60 percent interest for $578 million, becoming the project’s majority investor alongside Rwanda’s Aviation, Travel and Logistics Holdings (ATL), which retains a 40 per cent stake.

QIA also committed an additional $1.1 billion towards completing construction, while ATL committed a further $700 million in future capital, on top of $385 million already invested.

The airport project includes a 4.5-kilometre runway and a passenger terminal designed to handle five million passengers annually in its initial phase, with room for expansion.

The facility is expected to replace the existing Kigali International Airport for commercial flights and increase Rwanda’s capacity to handle international passenger and cargo traffic.

Cooperation Extends to Aviation and Finance

Beyond the airport, Rwanda and Qatar have pursued cooperation in aviation training, financial services and investment.

In January 2025, Qatar Aeronautical Academy and Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence signed a memorandum of understanding to provide specialized aircraft maintenance training to Rwandan Air Force technicians.

The program covers training in aircraft maintenance to European Union Aviation Safety Agency standards, as well as mechanical and electronic engineering.

The two countries have also established links between their financial centers. Rwanda Finance Limited and the Qatar Financial Centre have signed cooperation agreements aimed at promoting joint initiatives, exchanging expertise and creating opportunities for businesses operating in both markets.

Their cooperation in aviation also includes arrangements allowing passengers travelling on RwandAir and Qatar Airways to access more than 160 destinations through the airlines’ combined networks.

The latest meeting provides an opportunity for both governments to review these areas of cooperation and consider how to develop them further.

The two countries have also maintained diplomatic engagement on regional issues.

Qatar hosted Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi in March 2025 during efforts to secure a ceasefire in eastern DRC, followed by the signing of a peace agreement in November that year.

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