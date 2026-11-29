KIGALI – A filmmaker may arrive at a festival with nothing more than an idea and leave with a collaborator, a potential financier or a connection that takes the project closer to the screen. But for that to happen, film festivals must create an atmosphere that allows the industry to grow.

That was precisely the reason why filmmakers and industry professionals gathered in Kigali for 12th Mashariki African Film Festival, bringing people together to champion ideas that bring this to life.

Rwanda, wants to establish itself as a competitive destination for film production in Africa, a reason to ponder the bigger discussion to elevate the industry beyond the films it screens beyond Kigali.

James Cook, proprietor of KelCo Group, a hospitality concessionaire based in Memphis, Tennessee, said a permanent home could give filmmakers greater confidence that their work would have a place to reach audiences.

“Having a home for the festival is very, very important because it gives the people inspiration to make those films, knowing that those films will have a place to live, will have a place to be seated,” he said.

The wider value of a physical home lies in bringing together people who might otherwise struggle to meet, exchange ideas and find the resources needed to move their projects forward.

Turning Encounters into Opportunities

The practical challenges facing emerging filmmakers, particularly those who have stories to tell is the lack equipment, financing or industry connections.

A festival can help bridge some of these gaps by bringing filmmakers into contact with producers, distributors, experienced professionals and potential financiers. It can also give selected films public exposure and recognition that may help them reach wider audiences.

Cook said festivals provide opportunities for people to meet and identify talents who can contribute to one another’s projects.

“They also give you an opportunity to network, to meet other people, to find people who can help you with your project,” he said.

That exchange is particularly important in an industry where a strong story alone may not be enough to secure funding. Filmmakers also need the professional relationships and production structures that give investor confidence.

This is the thinking behind Mashariki Content Market, known as MashaRket, which concluded on November, 29, bringing together professionals involved in different stages of filmmaking.

Simon Iyarwema, who oversees events at Mashariki says the platform is intended to help filmmakers showcase their work, learn from others and build relationships that can advance their projects.

“People we invite come together and showcase their work. They demonstrate how they write films, produce them, edit them and get them to audiences. It is an opportunity for people working in the industry to exchange knowledge,” he said.

For Mashariki, this exchange is part of a wider ambition to make Rwanda a recognized film production destination, competing with established industry markets such as Kenya and South Africa.

Building an Industry That Audiences Can Sustain

Beyond financing and production, Africa’s film industry often faces a challenge of audience. Film festivals therefore remain important even as streaming platforms and digital content make films increasingly accessible from home.

The experience of watching a film alongside other people, sharing reactions and discussing its message creates a connection that individual viewing cannot easily reproduce.

This discussion also raises concerns about the future of cinema spaces in Africa, where the growth of television and digital content has changed how films reach audiences.

For the industry to grow, festivals must help rebuild a culture of collective film viewing while encouraging audiences to support filmmakers beyond the festival period.

Douglas Kasule Benda, a Ugandan actor, theatre and film director says that organizers and filmmakers should recognize that festivals survive because people participate in them.

“The people who come to attend the festivals matter and are very, very important. If you have no people coming to the festivals, it means you’re running a dead festival,” he said.

He urged filmmakers to take advantage of the opportunities festivals provide, keep producing work and use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence as tools rather than substitutes for their creative skills.

According to him, participation offers an opportunity to sustain relationships with audiences, sponsors and industry professionals throughout the year. For Mashariki, the aim is to build on its international connections and expand the opportunities available to Rwandan filmmakers.

Its 12th edition, running in Kigali from November 23 to 29 under the theme “Reels of Resilience”, has brought together participants from several countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, the United States, Italy, Finland and Germany.

The festival’s organizers believe Rwanda has the talent to compete internationally, but turning that potential into a sustainable industry requires continued investment, collaboration and support.

Visited 16 times, 16 visit(s) today