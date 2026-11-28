KAMONYI – Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva has urged every Rwandan household to make tree planting part of its routine.

The goal, he said Saturday, is restoring degraded forests and using trees as a source of food, agricultural productivity and protection against climate-related shocks.

Speaking during a community tree-planting exercise in Kamonyi district on Saturday, Nsengiyumva urged residents to take responsibility of planting and caring for trees, particularly fruit-bearing varieties, which can contribute to household nutrition.

“Everyone should get a fruit tree and make sure to plant it at home. You have to ensure that you take care of these trees,” he told residents, including young people whom he encouraged to participate more actively in environmental protection.

The tree-planting exercise brought together senior government officials, including Southern Province Governor Alice Kayitesi and Minister of Environment Bernadette Arakwiye as part of broader efforts to restore degraded forest cover.

His appeal comes as Rwanda pursues a substantial tree-planting program, with Kamonyi district alone targeting up to 1.4 million trees this year. Approximately 10,000 residents participated in Saturday’s exercise at Kanyinya site, where 12,100 trees were planted across 5.5 hectares.

The site forms part of a 38.25-hectare forest restoration program under the Forest Investment Program – Development of Agroforestry for Sustainable Agriculture in Rwanda (FIP-PRODAR).

Beyond forest restoration, the program will provide 15,174 fruit trees and up to 479,000 trees that can be integrated into crop farming, bringing environmental conservation closer to the everyday economic activities of farming households.

Making Trees Work for Food Security

The integration of trees into farming systems is particularly important as Rwanda seeks to protect agricultural land while improving productivity and strengthening communities’ ability to cope with changing weather patterns.

Agroforestry can help farmers diversify production, protect soils and obtain additional food and income from the same landscapes used for crop cultivation. Fruit trees offer an opportunity to connect environmental restoration with improved household diets.

Nsengiyumva said communities should not limit their efforts to the varieties planted during Saturday’s Umuganda exercise, but should also make room for fruit trees.

“We must also make fruit trees part of our planting efforts so that households can have access to healthy, nutritious fruits,” he said.

He also warned residents about the need to prepare for climate-related disasters, including El Niño, emphasizing that environmental protection should be accompanied by practical measures that strengthen community resilience.

In Kamonyi, the tree-planting program is complemented by the Least Developed Country Fund IV (LDCF-IV), a $20 million climate-resilience initiative formally known as Building Community Resilience through Systems-Based Adaptation and Integrated Resource Management in Rwanda’s Southern Province.

The project builds on the achievements of the Green Amayaga Project in conserving forests and protecting the environment in Kamonyi and five neighboring districts in the Southern Province.

The programs combine forest conservation, agroforestry and climate adaptation, recognizing that communities need productive landscapes capable of supporting both livelihoods and environmental sustainability.

Protecting What Communities Produce

In the Prime Minister’s view, environmental protection is also closely connected to how communities manage their agricultural production.

He urged farmers to take care of their crops, use fertilizers and improve storage practices, warning that food losses after harvest can undermine the gains made through increased production.

“When we harvest well, we should make sure that storage is properly considered to avoid putting food to waste. We should not have wastage when harvests are good, or hunger when harvests are poor,” he noted.

Nsengiyumva also encouraged residents to sustain efforts against childhood stunting, noting that Kamonyi had performed well in recent assessments but still had room for improvement.

He explained that environmental protection, agricultural productivity and nutrition cannot be treated as separate development priorities. Trees that restore degraded land, provide fruit and support farming systems can contribute to all three.

Taking The Green Agenda into Cities

The push to make trees productive was also extended into Rwanda’s urban areas, where rapid urbanization places increasing pressure on green spaces, biodiversity and food systems.

On the same day, Rwanda launched an initiative to plant approximately 55,000 grafted fruit trees across Kigali and surrounding urban areas, with the aim of transforming underutilized spaces into productive urban forests.

The Edible Urban Forests Initiative, developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under its Technical Cooperation Program, is being implemented in partnership with the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA), Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry and the City of Kigali.

The selected varieties include mango, avocado and citrus trees, expected to improve access to nutritious food while increasing urban biodiversity and helping address environmental challenges such as flooding and rising temperatures.

The initiative also seeks to create green employment opportunities and strengthen community participation in sustainable urban development.

The emphasis on productive green spaces gives the urban program a broader purpose than simply increasing the number of trees in the city. It seeks to make environmental assets contribute directly to the wellbeing of urban communities.

Meanwhile, in Rwamagana district, Chief Justice Domitille Mukantaganzwa joined residents of Byeza Cell in Muhazi Sector to plant 12,000 trees near Lake Muhazi.

She also urged residents to protect the environment and increase efforts to plant different varieties of trees, including fruit-bearing species.

The lake borders Rwamagana, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Gicumbi and Gasabo districts, making its surrounding environment important to communities across the five districts.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today