Rwanda’s list of five-star hotels and luxury hospitality establishments has grown to 12 following the addition of two Kigali hotels in the latest national hotel classification exercise.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) awarded five-star classification to The Pinnacle Boutique Hotel and Mövenpick Hotel Kigali during the Rwanda Tourism Forum and Awards 2026, held on November 27 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

The recognition brings the number of establishments on Rwanda’s five-star list to 12, adding to a collection of high-end hotels, resorts and safari lodges that serve the country’s growing tourism market.

The two hotels were among five establishments that received new classifications following the 2026 hotel grading exercise, conducted under the East African Community (EAC) Hotel Classification Criteria.

A five-star hotel represents the highest level of international accommodation, facilities and customer service in a country’s classification system.

It is expected to offer exceptional comfort, spacious and well-equipped rooms, quality restaurants, recreational facilities, professional multilingual staff, 24-hour reception, personalised guest services, strong security and high standards of hygiene. Beyond physical facilities, five-star status requires consistently excellent service, attention to detail and an outstanding guest experience.

Three other establishments attained four-star status: Kigali Delights Hotels and Apartments, Kigali Paramount Hotel and Touch Africa Residence.

The exercise also saw six establishments attain three-star classification, one receive two stars and two others receive one star.

With the latest exercise, the total number of hospitality establishments graded by RDB has reached 266.

The classification programme is part of efforts to improve hospitality standards, encourage investment in quality infrastructure and strengthen Rwanda’s competitiveness as a tourism destination.

Irène Murerwa, RDB Chief Tourism Officer, said the latest recognition reflected progress in raising standards across the hospitality industry.

“Today’s recognition represents a step in the right direction as we continue to raise hospitality standards across Rwanda. As we work towards our tourism revenue targets, we encourage businesses to continue investing in their facilities, people and systems,” she said.

She added that providing visitors with consistent, high-quality services requires collective responsibility across the tourism industry.

Tourism targets and digital innovation

The hotel classification awards were presented during the Rwanda Tourism Forum and Awards 2026, organised by RDB in collaboration with the Rwanda Chamber of Tourism.

The forum, held under the theme “Smart Tourism for High-Value Growth: Leveraging Digital Innovation, AI and Sustainability”, brought together tourism and hospitality industry players to discuss ways of improving service delivery, adopting digital solutions and developing a competitive workforce.

The discussions come as Rwanda pursues a target of generating $1.1 billion in annual tourism revenue by 2029.

Two panel discussions examined the role of artificial intelligence and digital technology in improving business visibility, customer engagement, bookings, payments and visitor experiences.

Another focused on customer care, professional standards, service excellence and the skills needed to prepare the tourism workforce for the future.

The event also featured the launch of a Centralised Online Membership Management System by the Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, developed in collaboration with TradeMark Africa. The platform is intended to improve membership management and service delivery.

Aimable Rutagarama, Chairman of the Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, said the annual forum and awards could eventually develop into a fully fledged Rwanda Tourism Week.

He said the expanded platform would create opportunities for tourism businesses to showcase their products, establish commercial partnerships, attract investment and access international markets.

Tourism industry awards

The forum concluded with the Rwanda Tourism Awards 2026, which recognised businesses and professionals for contributions to service excellence, innovation, sustainability and tourism development.

The Pinnacle Boutique Hotel was named Accommodation Establishment of the Year, adding to its recognition through the five-star classification.

Other winners included Rickshaw Travels Rwanda Ltd, named Tour Operator of the Year; Kultura Flavours of Asia, Restaurant of the Year; and Pili Pili, Bar of the Year.

Lanoche Kigali won Nightclub of the Year, while C A Bashana General Enterprises Ltd received the Coffee Shop of the Year award.

Other recognitions went to Dream Holidays Travels for Travel Agency of the Year, Events Factory for MICE Excellence, and Beyond the Gorillas for Community-Based Tourism Excellence.

Mount Kigali University received the Tourism and Hospitality Education Excellence Award, while Hemingways Expeditions Rwanda Ltd won the Tourism Innovation and Digital Transformation Award.

FarmHouse Rwanda received the Sustainable and Responsible Tourism Award, and SongaAfrica The Tourism Company was named Tourism Industry Champion.

Le Youkounkoun1965 Ltd was recognised as Emerging Tourism Business of the Year.

Rwanda Tourism Awards 2026

Organised by the Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, the Rwanda Tourism Awards recognised outstanding businesses and professionals for their contributions to service excellence, innovation, sustainability and the development of Rwanda’s tourism sector.

The winners of the Rwanda Tourism Awards 2026 are:

Tour Operator of the Year: Rickshaw Travels Rwanda Ltd

Rickshaw Travels Rwanda Ltd Accommodation Establishment of the Year: The Pinnacle Boutique Hotel

The Pinnacle Boutique Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Kultura Flavours of Asia

Kultura Flavours of Asia Bar of the Year: Pili Pili

Pili Pili Nightclub of the Year: Lanoche Kigali

Lanoche Kigali Coffee Shop of the Year: C A Bashana General Enterprises Ltd

C A Bashana General Enterprises Ltd Safari Guide of the Year: Mutijima Junior Tim

Mutijima Junior Tim Travel Agency of the Year: Dream Holidays Travels

Dream Holidays Travels MICE Excellence Award: Events Factory

Events Factory Community-Based Tourism Excellence Award: Beyond the Gorillas

Beyond the Gorillas Tourism & Hospitality Education Excellence Award: Mount Kigali University

Mount Kigali University Tourism Innovation & Digital Transformation Award: Hemingways Expeditions Rwanda Ltd

Hemingways Expeditions Rwanda Ltd Sustainable & Responsible Tourism Award: FarmHouse Rwanda

FarmHouse Rwanda Tourism Industry Champion Award: SongaAfrica The Tourism Company

SongaAfrica The Tourism Company Emerging Tourism Business of the Year: Le Youkounkoun1965 Ltd

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