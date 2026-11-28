For years, President Félix Tshisekedi’s survival strategy has rested on a single, exhausted reflex of blaming Kigali for every governance failure, military defeat and internal fracture inside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Yet in late 2026, that narrative is unraveling, not because of anything Kigali said or did, but because Uganda has finally broken its silence.

Recent pronouncements from Kampala’s top military leadership, including Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, have shattered Kinshasa’s carefully curated script.

Kampala has openly voiced alarm over the relentless persecution of Hema and Tutsi communities in Ituri and the Kivus by the Congolese armed forces-FARDC and their coalition of proxy militias, specifically the Wazalendo network, the genocidal FDLR, Nyatura factions such as CMC-FDP, APCLS and NDC-R, Mai-Mai groups, and CODECO, while preparing to push toward Isiro to neutralize Musa Baluku’s Allied Democratic Forces-ADF.

More significantly, Uganda has signaled a pragmatic openness toward the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), the broad coalition led by former President Joseph Kabila that absorbed the M23/AFC and Twirwaneho in October 2026, recognizing that the FRN is maintaining civil order and protecting vulnerable minorities where the Congolese state has failed.

This shift exposes a glaring contradiction in Kinshasa’s diplomacy. Why does Tshisekedi obsessively attack Rwanda on every international stage while cautiously whispering around Uganda?

Even after summoning Kampala’s envoy in November 2026 over General Kainerugaba’s remarks, Kinshasa avoided the venomous demonization it routinely reserves for Kigali.

The answer lies in sheer political cowardice and domestic vulnerability. Tshisekedi’s government depends on Uganda’s military presence under Operation Shujaa to contain the ADF and keep northern trade corridors alive.

Moreover, anti-Rwandan xenophobia is an easy domestic distraction for a president losing legitimacy at home, whereas confronting Uganda openly would expose the total collapse of Kinshasa’s authority across the entire eastern frontier.

Meanwhile, Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye offers a masterclass in blundering geopolitical calculation and active complicity in war crimes.

While Uganda has chosen the side of regional consensus and civilian protection, Gitega has quietly entrenched thousands of Burundian troops in South Kivu in support of the FARDC, Wazalendo militias and the genocidal FDLR, effectively undermining the very peace initiatives it claims to support.

Earlier in 2026, Ndayishimiye infamously washed his hands of his troops’ conduct, claiming they operate under Kinshasa’s command and cannot be questioned over links to the FDLR. Today, as the FRN consolidates governance and Kampala demands inclusive regional talks, Ndayishimiye’s actions speak volumes.

Refusing to pick a principled side is itself a choice. But worse, he has chosen to prop up a failing regime in Kinshasa and shield genocidal elements rather than face the reality of a new regional order.

Ultimately, Tshisekedi’s external distraction campaign cannot mask the fact that he is increasingly unwanted in his own country. Having alienated the population of eastern DRC, driven former head of state Joseph Kabila to lead a unified politico-military opposition, and outsourced national defense to foreign mercenaries, Kinshasa has lost both moral and territorial authority. Distant diplomatic tracks in Washington and Doha have failed precisely because they failed to hold him to his word.

As Uganda rightly recognizes, durable peace will never come from anti-Rwanda slogans; it requires bringing Kinshasa, the FRN and Congolese stakeholders to the table under East African Community and SADC mechanisms.

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