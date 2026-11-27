The hypocrisy surrounding Europe’s migration debate has become increasingly difficult to ignore. For years, migrants and asylum seekers have faced degrading treatment, exclusion, dangerous journeys and inhumane living conditions across parts of Europe.

Yet, the moment Rwanda offers to help provide a humanitarian solution, some European politicians and human rights organisations suddenly rediscover their concern for human dignity.

On November 16, 2026, five European Union member states namely Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands announced plans to work with Rwanda to establish an offshore return hub for rejected asylum seekers.

Rather than examining the proposal on its merits and considering how it could contribute to addressing a complex migration challenge, more than 70 European lawmakers have begun mobilising against it.

The lawmakers raise baseless accusations about Rwanda’s human rights record and dragging the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo into a debate that should primarily concern the welfare and future of migrants.

One cannot help but question this sudden enthusiasm for humanitarian principles. Where was this outrage when European countries struggled to provide humane treatment and dignified living conditions for migrants?

Where was the same energy when asylum seekers were subjected to hostility, discrimination, prolonged uncertainty, and dangerous conditions while attempting to reach European shores?

Where is the same concern for human rights when Europe pays some countries to stop migrants from crossing by all means, including detaining them indefinitely in inhumane conditions?

None of these so-called lawmakers and the army of self-styled human rights advocates can provide an answer to these questions.

Behind the theatrics deployed whenever Rwanda is invoked lies the assumption that dignity, safety, and humanitarian protection are privileges that only wealthy Western countries can provide. And perhaps Rwanda’s real fault is to tell a different story.

Since 2019, Rwanda has welcomed more than 3,200 African migrants evacuated from detention centres in Libya through emergency transit arrangements facilitated with international partners. Approximately 80% have subsequently been resettled in Europe and North America, while others have chosen to remain and rebuild their lives in Rwanda.

When the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, Rwanda welcomed students from the School of Leadership Afghanistan (SOLA), providing young Afghan girls with an opportunity to continue their education in safety.

Rwanda also facilitated the relocation of Sudanese medical students when conflict intensified in their country, allowing them to pursue their studies rather than abandon their academic ambitions.

These are practical examples of a country willing to extend solidarity to vulnerable people, regardless of their nationality or background.

The proposed arrangement with European countries follows a similar humanitarian philosophy. Rejected asylum seekers would be temporarily accommodated in facilities prepared for that purpose.

Rwanda would facilitate residence permits and support individuals in pursuing voluntary return to their countries of origin or resettlement in third countries. Those who choose to remain in Rwanda would have opportunities for integration into society through dedicated economic and social programmes.

Everyone must keep in mind that Rwanda did not create Europe’s migration crisis. It is not even pretending to resolve that problem. It is just offering a more humane model of dealing with it.

The real challenge originates primarily from the circumstances driving people out of their countries and the difficulties destination countries face in managing migration.

Rwanda’s humanitarian contribution to eradicating human trafficking and reducing the dangers associated with irregular migration should be told for what it is.

European lawmakers and human rights organisations are entitled to scrutinise the arrangement. But scrutiny must be consistent, evidence-based and free from prejudice.

Human rights should never become a convenient political instrument, invoked selectively when an African country takes an initiative that challenges established Western assumptions.

Instead of dismissing Rwanda’s contribution, perhaps these critics should examine the country’s experience and learn from its willingness to offer vulnerable people another chance.

The real measure of humanity is not the number of statements politicians make about human rights. It is what they do when vulnerable people need protection. Rwanda is offering to do something practical. Condemning that initiative without fairly examining its humanitarian potential is hypocrisy at its highest.

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