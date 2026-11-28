The month-long local government electoral season has come to an end, with district leadership teams across Rwanda now fully constituted, except in the three City of Kigali districts of Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo, which operate under a different administrative arrangement.

The hard part begins now: delivering on the country’s development agenda over the next five years.

The new leadership teams, elected between November 17 and 24, 2026, bring a mix of new faces and returning leaders. They also reveal an interesting picture of women’s representation in local government, with women securing eight of the 27 mayoral positions and 31 of the 81 positions across district Executive Committees.

The eight female Mayors represent 29.6% of the total, slightly below the constitutional requirement of at least 30% women’s representation in decision-making organs. However, when the two Deputy Mayor positions in each district are included, women’s overall representation rises to 38.3%.

Men hold the remaining 50 positions in the 27 district Executive Committees, representing 61.7%.

18 Districts Get New Mayors

Eighteen of Rwanda’s 27 districts have elected new Mayors, while nine outgoing leaders secured another five-year term.

The eight districts under women’s leadership are Musanze, Ngoma, Nyabihu, Gakenke, Kamonyi, Rwamagana, Rulindo and Ruhango.

Six women are taking up the positions for the first time, while Vestine Mukandayisenga of Gakenke and Nathalie Niyonagira of Ngoma retained their positions.

The newly elected female Mayors are Marie-Grâce Berwa in Musanze, Jacqueline Uwingabire in Nyabihu, Patricia Murekatete in Kamonyi, Sandra Musabwasoni in Rwamagana, Chantal Uwamahoro in Rulindo and Virginie Mukasonga in Ruhango.

The nine returning Mayors are Gerald Muzungu of Karongi, Narcisse Mupenzi of Nyamasheke, Phanuel Sindayiheba of Rusizi, Fred Hategekimana of Kayonza, Prosper Mulindwa of Rubavu, Bruno Rangira of Kirehe and Henry Kakooza of Nyagatare, alongside the two women leading Gakenke and Ngoma.

The remaining districts have new leaders, including Vedaste Nshimiyimana in Huye, Jean-Léonard Sekanyange in Gatsibo, Ildephonse Niyibizi in Burera and Pierre Célestin Bimenyimana in Nyanza.

Some of the new Mayors are not newcomers to local administration. Thaddée Habimana, elected in Nyamagabe, previously served as the district’s Deputy Mayor in charge of Economic Development.

Women Dominate Social Affairs, Lag in Economic Positions

While women have secured a substantial share of district leadership positions, their representation differs sharply between the two Deputy Mayor portfolios.

Of the 27 Deputy Mayors responsible for Social Affairs, women occupy 18 positions, representing 66.7%. Men hold the remaining nine.

The situation is almost the opposite in economic affairs, where women secured only five of the 27 positions, equivalent to 18.5%.

The five districts with women serving as Deputy Mayors in charge of Economic Development are Burera, Gicumbi, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru and Ngororero. Men occupy the positions in the other 22 districts.

The imbalance is particularly evident in the Eastern Province, where all seven Deputy Mayors responsible for Social Affairs are women, but none of the seven economic affairs positions went to a woman.

In the Northern Province, no woman was elected Deputy Mayor in charge of Social Affairs, while two women secured positions overseeing economic affairs.

Four districts – Ngoma, Rwamagana, Kamonyi and Ruhango – have women occupying two of the three Executive Committee positions: District Mayor and Deputy Mayor in charge of Social Affairs. Men hold the economic affairs portfolios in all four districts.

Eastern Province Leads in Women’s Representation

A breakdown of all three Executive Committee positions by province shows that the Eastern Province has the highest proportion of women, with nine occupying 21 positions, representing 42.9%.

The Southern Province follows with 10 women among 24 positions, equivalent to 41.7%.

The Northern and Western provinces have the same proportion of women, at 33.3%. The Northern Province has five women among 15 Executive Committee members, while the Western Province has seven among 21.

However, the two provinces differ considerably in the number of districts led by women. Women head three of the Northern Province’s five districts, compared with only one of the Western Province’s seven districts.

How the New Leaders Were Elected

Unlike elections in which residents directly vote for their district leaders, Mayors and their two deputies are selected by district councils through an indirect, secret-ballot process.

The councils were constituted through elections held on November 17 for women representatives and November 21 for general councillors, alongside representatives of special-interest groups.

Each District Executive Committee comprises three members: the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor in charge of Economic Development and the Deputy Mayor responsible for Social Affairs.

The three City of Kigali districts – Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge – were not included in the district council elections because they do not have independent District Councils and operate under a different administrative arrangement.

The newly elected Mayors and their Executive Committees will serve from 2026 to 2031, overseeing district development programmes, budgets and service delivery.

With most districts getting new leadership, the next five years will test the ability of the incoming administrations to turn their mandates into measurable improvements in residents’ lives.

For women, the election results mark progress in local government representation. But their limited presence in economic development positions shows that representation alone does not guarantee an equal share of leadership responsibilities.

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