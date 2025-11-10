Africa Needs Digitally Literate Military Officers – Rwanda Defence Minister

Africa’s defence institutions must produce a new generation of digitally literate, ethically grounded, and strategically agile officers capable of confronting modern security challenges, Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda,

News

Africa Needs Digitally Literate Military Officers – Rwanda Defence Minister

by KT Press Reporter

Africa’s defence institutions must produce a new generation of digitally literate, ethically grounded, and strategically agile officers capable of confronting modern security challenges, Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, has …

No One Will Save Rwandans but Rwandans – President Kagame to Unity Club

by Daniel Sabiiti

Jeannette Kagame Urges Rwandans to Protect Unity and Write Their Own History

by Daniel Sabiiti

Rwanda, UN Discuss Efforts to Tackle Eastern DRC Conflict and Boost Regional Cooperation

by Daniel Sabiiti

PSF and RRA Commit to Addressing Delays in Goods Clearance to Boost Trade Efficiency

by Daniel Sabiiti

Business & Tech

Rwanda Fertilizer Company Introduces Locally Formulated Soil Fertilizers

by Abdoul Talibu

For the first time in Rwanda’s history, Rwandans — especially farmers — will begin using industrial fertilizer that has been scientifically developed based on the characteristics of Rwanda’s soils. The …

Rwanda-Tanzania Trade Continues to Drop, Now Down Over 40%

by KT Press Staff Writer

How MTN Rwanda Plans to Connect the Next Million

by Daniel Sabiiti

Government Study Finds that Innovators Unable to Access State-Allocated Financing

by KT Press Team

MTN Rwanda Market Share Grows to 64%

by KT Press Staff Writer

Special Reports

In Rwanda, Safe and Happy: Wife of Killed FDLR Commander Col. Ruhinda Reappears After “Missing” for Months

by KT Press Reporter

After nearly a year of speculation and social media uproar over her supposed abduction in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Claudine Mukamana, the widow of slain FDLR commander Colonel Protogène …

Fueling The DRC Conflict, Should Western Media Be Seen As Party To The Crisis?

by Vincent Gasana

When Agathe Habyarimana Sought Life Insurance Payment From SONARWA For Husband’s Death

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro

Rwanda Sanctions 25 Individuals on Domestic Terrorism and Terror Financing List

by KT Press Team

Rwanda’s Online Militants

by Fred Mwasa & KT Press Team

Voices

Supporting Young Women to Lead Africa’s Next Chapter

by Ange Benimana Ishimwe

When people talk about careers, they often describe them as ladders: climb one rung at a time, and eventually you will reach the top. But for many young women, the …

Innovation for Impact: Reflections on the concluded Israel–Rwanda Innovation Week 2025

by Amb. Einat Weiss

Revisionism, Genocide Denial, A New Generation of “Tropical Nazis” Gets Wind In Its Sails

by Vincent Gasana

Moïse Nyarugabo on Burundian Military Role in Banyamulenge Highlands

by Fred Mwasa

A Reflection on Rwanda’s Liberation Trail

by Ambassador GAO Wenqi

Society

StarTimes Launches “A Glimpse of China in the New Era” — A Cultural Tour Through Foreigners’ Eyes

by Amon Nuwamanya

Kigali — StarTimes has officially launched the new season of documentary series titled “A Glimpse of China in the New Era,” offering viewers a captivating exploration of China’s culture and landscapes …

Rwanda Marks International Day of the Girl with Call to End HIV and Teenage Pregnancy

by Daniel Sabiiti

From Tragedy to Triumph: The Eternal Light of Josephine Murebwayire

by Dan Ngabonziza

Rwanda Red Cross Youth Mark World First Aid Day 2025 with Tree Planting Drive

by Daniel Sabiiti

Rwanda Celebrates Growing Gorilla Population and Community-Led Conservation at 20th Kwita Izina

by Editorial

ShowBiz

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: $25m Zaria Court Kigali-Rwanda is Open (Photos and Video)

by Amon Nuwamanya

Zaria Court, a new to of the range entertainment hub in Kigali, is set to have its grand opening on July 28. The venue, which includes a hotel, sports facilities, …

Genesis Dance Showcase Debuts at Serena Hotel

by Andrew Shyaka

Music Giants Alikiba, Ykee Benda, and Patoranking Join Rwanda In Commemoration

by Andrew Shyaka

Dominic Announces Upcoming Album Release After Two-Year Hiatus

by Andrew Shyaka

Dancer Guy Young Credits Talent for Saving Him from Job Struggles

by Andrew Shyaka

Sports

From Kigali to Nairobi: NCBA Golf Series Elevates East Africa’s Amateur Golf Stage

by KT Press Staff Writer

The NCBA Golf Series, now a fixture on the regional calendar, returns for its second edition in Rwanda with a renewed sense of purpose: to showcase how sport can connect …

PHOTOS – Huye Rally 2025, Also Raced at Night, Opens Amid Heavy Rain

by George Salomo

Rwanda’s World Cup Dream Ends in South Africa

by KT Press Reporter

What Happened to Belgian Remco Evenepoel during UCI Final Provoking his Rage

by KT Press Team

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar Conquers UCI Rwanda 2025

by Daniel Sabiiti
