Africa’s defence institutions must produce a new generation of digitally literate, ethically grounded, and strategically agile officers capable of confronting modern security challenges, Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, has …
For the first time in Rwanda’s history, Rwandans — especially farmers — will begin using industrial fertilizer that has been scientifically developed based on the characteristics of Rwanda’s soils. The …
In Rwanda, Safe and Happy: Wife of Killed FDLR Commander Col. Ruhinda Reappears After “Missing” for Months
After nearly a year of speculation and social media uproar over her supposed abduction in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Claudine Mukamana, the widow of slain FDLR commander Colonel Protogène …
When people talk about careers, they often describe them as ladders: climb one rung at a time, and eventually you will reach the top. But for many young women, the …
Kigali — StarTimes has officially launched the new season of documentary series titled “A Glimpse of China in the New Era,” offering viewers a captivating exploration of China’s culture and landscapes …
Zaria Court, a new to of the range entertainment hub in Kigali, is set to have its grand opening on July 28. The venue, which includes a hotel, sports facilities, …
The NCBA Golf Series, now a fixture on the regional calendar, returns for its second edition in Rwanda with a renewed sense of purpose: to showcase how sport can connect …