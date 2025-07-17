GOSHEN FINANCE PLC Rwanda – INVITATION FOR TENDER OFFER

INVITATION FOR TENDER OFFER

GOSHEN FINANCE PLC is looking for a company that is capable to provide core banking system.

The bidding document which is in English may be obtained at GOSHEN FINANCE PLC HQ GASABO-KIGALI-RWANDA. YYUSSA PLAZA building, Second Floor, in Human resource office or Via email: tender@goshenfinance.rw from July 11, 2025 to August 8, 2025 during working days from 9:00am to 5:00pm, local time, upon representation of payment proof of non-refundable fee as a cost of tender document equivalent to Frw 50,000 to be paid on GOSHEN FINANCE account number: 4015200849942 opened in Equity Bank . Last date of sale of tender document copy is August 8, 2025 at 5:00pm.

Technical specifications, Terms and conditions, various formats for submitting the bid offers are described in the tender document copy.

MUSANGAMFURA Ignace

Managing Director

Done at Kigali on July 11, 2025