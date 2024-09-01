African Agricultural Researchers Meet in Kigali Over Biotechnology Agenda

Leading agricultural researchers from nine African countries have gathered in Kigali, Rwanda, this week for a strategic dialogue on biotechnology research in Africa’s agricultural and food systems.

The assembly convened experts from Kenya, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Ethiopia to address the critical challenges facing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) on the continent and the impact on the Africa’s agricultural and food systems.

The meeting was held under the theme “Strategic Dialogue on Biotechnology Research in Africa’s Agricultural Systems,” the meeting served as a high-level platform to address key bottlenecks impeding STI development in Africa.

The researchers observed that Africa is a wealthy continent, endowed with all the necessary resources for social and economic transformation but limited investment in STI has hindered the continent’s ability to fully utilize STI tools for development.

However, researchers acknowledged efforts by the African Union Commission (AUC) Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2024 (STISA 2024) that aims at advancing the continent’s capabilities.

Dr. Canisius Kanangire, Executive Director, AATF, underscored the role of researchers in addressing food insecurity in Africa and called for collaboration among African scientists to advance cross-learning on research, regulation and commercialization.

“African farmers are the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Researchers have the potential to help them increase productivity by using tools and adopting appropriate technologies, such as biotechnology, for better production,” Kanangire stated.

Kanangire recommended the need for political support and resource mobilization, including from the private sector, to fund research relevant to Africa’s development. He called for a stronger linkage between research and policy, urging researchers to focus on applied research that drives sustainable development and real change in their communities.