BRD Appoints Stella Rusine Nteziryayo as New CEO

The Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) has appointed economist Stella Rusine Nteziryayo as its new Chief Executive Officer, KT Press can exclusively report. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

She replaces Kampeta Pitchette Sayinzoga, whose six-year tenure at the helm of the state-owned development finance institution, has come to an end.

During Kampeta’s tenure, BRD consolidated its role as a key financier of Rwanda’s development priorities and expanded its footprint across strategic sectors of the economy.

Nteziryayo takes over leadership of the bank at a time when BRD has strengthened its position in long-term financing for areas such as energy, education, agriculture, manufacturing, and sustainable finance. The bank has also played a growing catalytic role by partnering with international financiers to support large-scale development projects.

An experienced economist, Nteziryayo brings over a decade of expertise in macroeconomic policy, fiscal planning, debt management, and climate and sustainable finance. Until recently, she served as Chief Economist at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, where she was closely involved in shaping Rwanda’s economic strategy and coordinating sovereign financing initiatives.

She is also a member of BRD’s Board of Directors, a factor expected to support continuity as the institution transitions into a new leadership phase.

Over the past six years, Kampeta enabled the bank to move from a loss-making position to sustained profitability, posting an annual profit of Rwf 22.8 billion, while its loan book expanded from Rwf 167 billion to Rwf 710 billion.

Founded in 1967, BRD is mandated to provide long-term and affordable financing to sectors critical to Rwanda’s socio-economic transformation, in line with the country’s Vision 2050 and National Strategy for Transformation.

Here is Kampeta Pitchette Sayinzoga’s tenure at BRD through the years

Visited 393 times, 393 visit(s) today