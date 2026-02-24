RRA disburses record Frw1.3 Billion in VAT rewards to strengthen tax compliance

The Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has disbursed more than Frw1.3 billion in VAT rewards to 157,029 consumers, marking the largest single payout since the Tengamara na TVA program was launched in March 2024.

The Frw1,327,986,092 distributed represents 10 percent of the Value Added Tax (VAT) paid on Electronic Billing Machine (EBM) invoices requested during October, November and December 2025.

Of the beneficiaries, 157,020 consumers were rewarded for invoices requested in the final quarter of 2025. An additional nine consumers received a combined Frw7,091,931 for invoices issued between July and September 2025.

With this latest payout, total disbursements under the program have now surpassed Frw3.7 billion, benefiting 370,147 consumers. More than 700,000 people have registered since the initiative began.

Driving compliance through consumer participation

Jean Paulin Uwitonze, Assistant Commissioner for Taxpayer Services and Communications at RRA, said the program is proving instrumental in deepening tax compliance by placing consumers at the center of accountability.

“Since the launch of this program, participants have continued to experience tangible benefits. Beyond the rewards, the initiative strengthens civic responsibility and reinforces a culture of tax compliance,” Uwitonze said.

According to RRA, the 157,029 consumers rewarded this quarter contributed to the collection of more than Frw13 billion in VAT revenue.

“This is a direct contribution to national development. VAT rewards are granted only for invoices that have been requested, properly declared and fully paid, ensuring transparency and fairness,” he added.

Officials say the steady rise in participation signals growing public awareness of the role ordinary consumers play in strengthening domestic revenue mobilization.

How the Tengamara na TVA scheme works

Under a ministerial order governing the initiative, a final consumer who purchases goods for personal use is entitled to a reward equivalent to 10 percent of the VAT indicated on the EBM invoice received.

However, rewards exceeding Frw500,000 are subject to verification prior to disbursement. Registration is done by dialing *800# on a mobile phone or through the MyRRA platform.

Participants must provide their identification details, a registered Rwandan phone number, and a mobile money or bank account to receive payments.

RRA has also reminded traders of their legal obligation to issue EBM invoices for every taxable transaction. Consumers who are denied an invoice are encouraged to report the trader and provide details of the goods bought.

In such cases, the reporting consumer may receive an additional reward equivalent to 50 percent of the penalty imposed on the non-compliant trader.

As the program expands, officials maintain that its broader objective goes beyond financial incentives. The initiative is about building a transparent system where every transaction counts. It is about shared responsibility in driving Rwanda’s development.

