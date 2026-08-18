At FEASSA Games, Rwanda Tests the Next Generation of Sporting Talent

Morogoro, TANZANIA – The 23rd edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) games is underway in Morogoro, Tanzania, where Rwanda is represented by 302 students across 19 teams.

The week-long competition has brought together 5,548 participants from across East Africa competing in 51 sporting disciplines, making it one of the continent’s largest school sports events.

Luke Karemangingo, the President of the Rwanda School Sports Federation, says success will be measured by the experience young athletes gain on one of East Africa’s biggest sporting stages.

“Beyond winning medals, it is very important for Rwanda to have this delegation here because our students learn from other students from other countries. They get exposure to the rest of East Africa and have the opportunity to show their talents thereafter,” Karemangingo said.

Ambitions Stretch Across Multiple Sports

According to Karemangingo, the large contingent reflects confidence built through months of preparation, with expectations to compete strongly across several disciplines.

“Our main expectation this year is to play many games and win trophies in different sports disciplines especially basketball, volleyball, handball and table tennis. We have chances in all games because our students were well prepared,” Karemangingo said.

Rwanda’s lineup includes CGF Kigali in boys’ football, PSB Huye in girls’ football, Nyanza Technical Secondary School and GS Indangaburezi in volleyball, ITS Kigali and ESB Kamonyi in basketball, as well as GS Tabagwe and Kiziguro Secondary School in handball.

FEASSA is increasingly viewed as an important step in developing athletes capable of progressing to national teams and higher levels of competition. The opportunity to compete against the region’s best schools gives students valuable lessons that extend beyond the playing field.

Karemangingo believes that the benefits also extend beyond individual athletes, helping project Rwanda’s identity of culture and discipline across the region.

With a few days to the end of the competition team Rwanda enters the closing days chasing trophies across multiple disciplines while embracing a broader mission of nurturing future champions and strengthening the country’s sporting reputation across the region.

EADB Pumps USD 90,000 into FEASSA Games

This year’s tournament has received a significant boost from the East African Development Bank (EADB), which committed USD 90,000 (approx. Rwf 132.3 million) as the tournament’s title sponsor, underlining the growing recognition of school sports as a platform for developing future talent across the region.

EADB Country Manager Stephen Wambura said investing in young athletes aligns with the bank’s broader mission of supporting sustainable development beyond traditional infrastructure and business financing.

“Sustainable development goes beyond infrastructure and enterprises. It also means investing in people, especially young people, who represent the future of our region,” Wambura said.

He added that the sponsorship is intended to support not only the competition itself but also “the development of the next generation of East African leaders.”

The funding will go toward producing medals and trophies for winning teams while also providing playing kits for finalists, strengthening a tournament that has grown into one of Africa’s biggest school sporting events.

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