Rwanda Sets Special Rules for Sudanese Clubs Al Hilal, Al Merrikh

KIGALI, Rwanda — August 25, 2026 — Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC and Al Merrikh SC will play in Rwanda’s BK Pro League for a second consecutive season under special regulations designed to accommodate their participation as guest clubs.

The two clubs moved to Rwanda after Sudan’s domestic football was disrupted by the war that began in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. With the Sudan Premier League suspended, Al Hilal and Al Merrikh sought alternative competitions to keep their players active.

The clubs had previously played in Mauritania, where they competed during the 2024–25 season. They subsequently moved their domestic operations to Rwanda, with their participation in the BK Pro League beginning in the 2025–26 season.

Their arrival quickly made an impact.

Al Hilal won the 2025–26 Rwanda Premier League, becoming the first Sudanese club to win Rwanda’s top-flight competition. The club established itself as one of the league’s strongest sides, while Al Merrikh also competed near the top of the standings.

Their success created an unusual situation for Rwandan football: foreign clubs were competing for the top position in a national league.

Rwanda consequently established rules separating the league standings from the official national championship. If a Sudanese club finishes first, it can receive an honorary trophy, but the BK Pro League championship trophy will go to the highest-ranked Rwandan club.

The same arrangement will apply in the 2026–27 season.

The rules were approved Sunday during a special meeting of the Rwanda Premier League.

One of the main provisions concerns foreign players. Al Hilal and Al Merrikh will be allowed to field no more than six non-Sudanese players at a time, while no more than eight non-Sudanese players can be included on the official match sheet.

The two clubs will also receive FRW 1 million for every league victory beginning this season.

Their players will be eligible for the same individual awards as players from Rwandan clubs, including Player of the Match and Player of the Year.

The Rwanda Premier League has approved a FRW 1.28 billion budget for the 2026–27 season.

The continued participation of the Sudanese clubs gives Rwanda’s league two teams with considerable continental experience and large domestic followings. It also allows Al Hilal and Al Merrikh to maintain competitive football while the conflict continues to prevent the normal resumption of Sudan’s domestic league.

For Rwanda, their presence has also added a new competitive dimension to the league. Al Hilal’s title-winning campaign demonstrated that the two clubs are not merely participating to maintain fitness but are capable of challenging Rwanda’s established football powers.

The 2026–27 BK Pro League season is scheduled to begin on September 4, with Kiyovu Sports facing Gorilla FC at Kigali Pelé Stadium at 3 p.m.

What began as a temporary solution for two clubs displaced by war has now become a second-season arrangement — with Al Hilal returning as the defending honorary champion and both Sudanese giants expected to play a major role in the new title race.

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