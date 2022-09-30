More Gates Opened for Rwandan Students As Rwanda, Singapore Sign Agreement for Scholarships

President Paul Kagame today started a three day visit to Singapore where he delivered the Majulah Lecture at the renowned Nanyang Technological University(NTU) and interacted with close to 1000 participants in a session moderated by Prof. Subra Suresh, President of the university.

Majulah Lecture is an NTU platform for leaders from both the private and public sectors to share their thoughts and ideas on campus.

“Any society needs to be secure, well-governed and have clear policies as to where they are coming from & the choices they have made, and where they need to be for the future,” Kagame said.

The president further witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between the university and Rwanda’s Ministry of Education.

“Starting next year, Rwandan students will be given opportunities to attend NTU,” the press of presidency wrote this morning.

The president started the visit to the university with the tour of the exhibition showcasing the university’s history over the last 30 years that have led it to becoming one of the top academic institutions globally.

To wrap up his visit at NTU, President Kagame planted the traditional Rwandan medicinal plant “Umukunde”. Known as Asam in Singapore, the tree represents versatility and resilience in pursuit of innovation and sustainability.

Furthermore, President Kagame paid a courtesy call to President Halima Yacob at the Istana, Singapore’s Presidential Palace, where they discussed bilateral relations and topics of common interest including innovation, technology and education.

On this busy first day of the visit, the president also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong where they had a cordial exchange on key topics including socio-economic transformation, reconciliation and good governance. They also committed to further strengthening existing bilateral cooperation.