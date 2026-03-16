Rwanda’s Rayon Sports Held by Sudan’s El-Merriekh in Premier League Draw

Fanfare and Atmosphere in Nyamirambo

There was fanfare at Kigali Pelé Stadium, also known as Nyamirambo, as fans’ favourite “Gikundiro” hosted Sudan’s El-Merriekh FC in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

The two teams, separated by only a few points in the league standings, did not disappoint from the first whistle. The match blended football with rhythm, colour, and passion.

Fans began streaming into the stadium early in the afternoon, filling the terraces long before kickoff. The scene was more than a game — it was a spectacle.

From the stands, waves of blue and white moved in unison as supporters danced to Rayon Sports’ famous praise songs. Drums rolled, whistles pierced the air, and chants echoed around the stadium. Fans celebrated the club’s identity with trademark enthusiasm.

Clad in their blue and white jerseys, Rayon Sports looked determined to push for maximum points — a result that would strengthen their hopes of lifting a league trophy that has eluded them for nearly a decade.

El-Merriekh, on the other hand, were eager to close the gap with long-time rivals Al-Hilal. Both Sudanese clubs are playing in Rwanda due to the ongoing conflict at home, which has disrupted football activities in Sudan.

Their presence in the Rwanda Premier League has added a new level of competitiveness. It also allows them to remain active and continue representing Sudan in African club competitions.

Typical of Rayon Sports match days, Nyamirambo and its surrounding neighbourhoods were painted blue. Bars and restaurants overflowed with supporters, televisions tuned to pre-match debates.

Transport operators made brisk business ferrying fans from across Kigali. Every corner seemed alive with anticipation.

Despite the overwhelming home support, El-Merriekh were far from isolated. Known for raising their game against strong opposition, the Sudanese side attracted a fair share of neutral fans.

Their reputation has grown after a recent emphatic win against Al-Hilal in the Khartoum derby, a performance that earned them admiration beyond their traditional fan base.

Inside the stadium, vuvuzelas blared relentlessly, blending with drums and chants to create an atmosphere that rattled the stands. Every promising move drew roars of approval.

The Sudanese teams brought flair and technical skill, giving the match an extra layer of excitement for fans and neutrals alike.

A Goalless Clash with Competitive Stakes

The first half was lively and intense, ending 0–0 but full of near-misses and attacking intent.

By halftime, the stadium was nearly full. Late arrivals had rushed straight from work to catch the evening’s spectacle.

The break became a mini-festival. Music from Sudan and Rwanda blasted through the speakers. Afro-beats mixed with Sudanese rhythms as fans danced, waved flags, and celebrated.

The interval seemed much shorter than usual, so enthralled were the supporters by the atmosphere.

The second half saw Rayon Sports play with greater aggression, pressing higher and testing El-Merriekh’s defence more consistently.

Chances became scarce as defenders tightened their lines, but Rayon’s energy and urgency were clear. It increasingly felt like the proverbial “better one point than none” approach had settled in, yet their attacking intent gave fans hope for a late breakthrough.

Despite fewer clear opportunities, fans never lost their energy. They drummed, sang, and cheered until the final whistle.

When the final whistle blew, Rayon Sports and El-Merriekh had to settle for a goalless draw, sharing the spoils in a contest that, while short on goals, delivered colour, atmosphere, and the unmistakable passion of Nyamirambo football nights.

League Title Race Heats Up

The league race remains tight. APR FC leads the table with 46 points, followed by Al-Hilal and El-Merriekh on 45 points, while Rayon Sports sit on 39. With several games remaining, the top teams all feel they have a chance to lift the league title — or at least secure honours in this fiercely competitive season.

One thing is clear: the Sudanese teams are not just fulfilling fixtures. Their presence has raised the level of competition in the Rwanda Premier League.

Fans have quickly embraced the new dynamic. Matches like this have become some of the most eagerly anticipated on the calendar.

Beyond the pitch, high-profile encounters translate into brisk business for bars, restaurants, and transport operators, proving that football’s influence stretches far beyond the 90 minutes on the field.

Photo credit: Rwibutso Jean d’Amour / KT Press

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