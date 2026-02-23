How the journey of Rwanda’s digital classroom revolution has gained momentum

On Monday, February 23, 2026, education leaders and innovators joined a live discussion hosted by KT Radio to assess the country’s ongoing digital transformation in schools. The conversation centered on the preparedness, and practical impact of technology in improving learning outcomes.

Officials from the Rwanda Education Board reported significant progress in connectivity. Out of 3,485 basic education schools nationwide, 3,158 are now connected to the internet. They added that 1,847 schools are designated for smart classroom installations, with implementation already underway.

In addition, 1,848 schools currently have computers available for instructional use, while efforts continue to equip the remaining 327 schools.

Vedaste Uwishema, the Director of emerging technology for education unit ICT in education depart at REB said that no parent is required to contribute financially to obtain digital equipment at their children’s school.

“it’s the work of government through the ministry of education and other patners and staholders to ensure that all schools and students should be facilitated equally and without discrimination,” Uwishema said

REB continues to work with private partners through transparent procurement systems while exploring solar power solutions for schools without electricity. The long-term objective is to ensure universal internet access across the country.

Strengthening infrastructure and equity

Connectivity through 4G and fiber optic networks has expanded rapidly, but sustaining progress requires continued investment and collaboration. Partnerships with local companies and international agencies are seen as vital in accelerating deployment and ensuring long-term support.

Donald Munyeshuri, teacher of computer science, mentor of ICT club Lycee de Kigali shared how technology is reshaping daily practice. He explained that digital platforms have simplified lesson preparation, reporting, and assessment.

“Self-learning is now possible. Results can be accessed through systems linked to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority. Compiling marks is now easier and more efficient, allowing educators to focus more on teaching.,” Munyeshuri said.

He noted that though challenges remain, planning must ensure equipment is available and the remaining challenges can be navigated as staff adapting to new systems with sustained coordination and training.

Digital attendance and the fight against dropout

Ian Berulo Cyusa, Founder & Guardian Berulo Foundation, representing technology partners, explained that a platform that uses digital tools, including facial recognition, to monitor attendance in real time has been developed.

The system now covers 1,173 schools, 1.78 million students, and 32,000 teachers in all the 8 districts of the Southern province with efforts underway to extend it to the rest of the country.

He pointed out that awareness and partnerships are essential for successful adoption. The system builds on existing digital services to strengthen accountability and provide timely data for schools and policymakers.

Collaboration with institutions such as the Mastercard Foundation, the ICT Chamber, and the Rwanda Private Sector Federation reflects a growing model that combines public leadership with private-sector innovation.

Jean Claude Nyandwi, a caller from Muhanga District welcomed improvements in schools that previously lacked electricity but urged further investment in computers to match connectivity gains.

Rwanda’s digital education agenda is moving from infrastructure rollout toward measurable impact. The progress is achieved through sustained investment, teacher readiness, and inclusive partnerships.

