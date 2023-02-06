Rayon Sports  Fail to Take Revenge on Kiyovu Sports As Joackiam Ojera Makes Debut

Rayon Sports were held to a goalless draw with their all-time rival Kiyovu Sports in day 18th of Rwanda Premier League encounter at Muhanga stadium.

The home side (Rayon Sports) were the better team, but Kiyovu Sports who were missing some key players were comfortable in defence and a draw was a fair result.

Ugandan new Rayon Sports ingredient Joackiam Ojera made his debut for the hosts after joining the blues on loan from URA in Uganda.

A quiet first half saw one good opportunity for the Blues side when Musa Camara chance was denied by Kiyovu Sports skipper and goal keeper Kimenyi Yves and nothing danger or chances created both sides in the 45 minutes of the first half except Rayon sports midfielder Raphael Olise Osaluwe who left the pitch due to knee injury.

In the second period, the greens started on intense chasing the host, looking for a goal to lead the the game and continue a record of unbeaten run in front of Rayon Rayon Sports in almost four years, but the host was well organized in the defensive zone.

This is the third game played with Kiyovu Sports without earning three points after the league second leg games kicked off. They lost one game and drew two while Rayon Sports drew two and won one game.

Rayon Sports sits now on 4th position with 33 points while the Greens are on 5th place with 32 points.

After sharing points with Kiyovu sports, Rayon Sports will face his rival APR FC in the match day 19th at Huye International Stadium on Sunday, February 12.

Both sides make changes to strengthen their teams but nothing special happened as the match ended both teams shared the spoil.

Elsewhere in Eaten Nagatare district, APR FC defat district sponsored Sunrise FC 1-0 to confirm the first place as the leaders with 37 points 2 points ahead of Gasogi united who sit in the second with 35 points.

Friday

GORILLA FC 1-2 GASOGI UNITED

Saturday

AS KIGALI 1-2 POLICE FC

RUTSIRO FC 1-1 MUKURA VSL

SUNRISE FC 0-1 APR FC

Sunday

ESPOIR FC 1-1 BUGESERA FC

MARINES FC 3-2 RWAMAGANA FC

MUSANZE FC 0-0 ETINCELLES FC

RAYON SPORTS 0-0 KIYOVU SPORTS