Kigali: More High Risk Settlements To Be Upgraded

Some slums in Kigali-ArchivesThe City of Kigali has announced plans to upgrade seven high risk settlements to improve livelihoods and avoid risk of losing lives as the rain continue to increase in the country affecting city dwellers equally.City authorities say that this initiative started sometime ago with a trial phase conducted in Nyarugenge Sector in Biryogo cell (Gatare village), and recently in Mpazi village in Gitega Sector where basic infrastructure is being put in place to support the program and communities more effectively.

While appearing before the Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday May 8, 2024, the Mayor of the City, Samuel Dusengiyumva told the parliamentarians that the program will be extended to other unplanned settlements in the city.

Dusengiyumva stated: “There are 7 other unplanned settlements that we want to rebuild these days. These include the one in Nyabisindu and Nyagatovu in Remera, and also in Kagugu and Sahara below Rwanda Parliament in Gasabo district. Another one is Gatenga from Kicukiro district, among others,” Dusengiyumva said.

Currently, there are more than 130 planned housing sites in Rwanda and more 26 sites will be added on the list on approval of their masterplans by the Cabinet.

The National Land Authority says that so far masterplans for 11 districts have been designed and more six districts will be added on the list in the next fiscal year.

Statistics from the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA) shows that Rwanda has managed to reach 65% against the target of having 80% of its citizens living in planned settlements as projected in the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1)-2017-2024).

Rwandans living in the cities were 18.4% in 2017. They have now reached 27.9%, against the 35% target by 2024. Rwandans living in planned settlements went from 61% to 65.4%.

During a PAC hearing on the Auditor General’s report for the year ended June, 2023, it was revealed that one of the reasons is that designated settlements don’t have necessary infrastructure (water and electricity) to attract citizens to stay in the planned areas, despite the existence of a land use policy (approved 2021).

The City of Kigali, Rwanda Housing Authority and the Ministry of Infrastructure officials told parliament that there was failure to meet the targets but the new plan is to solicit funding to prepare the designated village settlement (with needed infrastructure) before construction works commerce, but also manage rain water that could destroy the existing infrastructure and potentially claim lives.