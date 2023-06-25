Anglican Church Kigali Diocese Commemorate the Genocide Against Tutsi

Christians and religious leaders of the Anglican Church of Rwanda (EAR) Kigali Diocese have commemorated the 1994 genocide against Tutsi with a helping hand to Genocide survivors.

The Kwibuka 29 event of the EAR was held on June 24, at St. Etienne Cathedral Nyarugenge Sector as part of the ongoing 100 days of Genocide commemoration which started on April 7 and will continue through July 3, 2023.

The commemoration was marked with a Walk to Remember, offering support to four families of genocide survivors, reading names of 80 Anglican Pastors and Christians who perished during the Genocide and a visit to Kigali Genocide memorial.

Mediatrice Nzitonda, one of the genocide survivors who was a young girl at the time narrated how she hide under the bed when genocide militia shoot at their house, killing one of her brothers.

Nzitonda continued to try several hideouts until she heard of the Inkotanyi (Rwanda Patriotic Army-RPA) taking over the area where she was hiding.

In a public lecture, Ambassador Joseph Nsengimana said that this Kwibuka29 is a reminder that the genocide ideology still exists.

“The struggle goes on and we have to collaborate with the government to win against those who want us to go back to the previous times,” Nsengimana said.

Bishop Nathan Amooti Rusengo of Kigali Diocese used the opportunity to ask Anglican scholars like former PM Dr. Pierre-Damien Habumuremyi to write more simplified books that document the history of genocide to help the youth say Never again and mean it.sabiiIn his summon of the day, Bishop Aimable Louis Muvunyi used the story of Job from the Biblical to show that Rwandans still have hope of better life after the Genocide.

Muvunyi said that God moved the country from its state of destruction in 1994 and there is hope that God will be with Rwandans all the time.