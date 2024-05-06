Rwanda – Uganda Commit To Resolve Remaining Border Issues

The resolutions come at a time when both East African Member States and neighbors- who share deep historical, cultural and economic ties, have stepped forward to create a new path of cooperation following a stifled relation in 2019 that witnessed borders of both sides closed for three years

Both sides have slowly been working closely to restore that previous glory days and this was given the first steps when Rwanda and Uganda officials met in Kabale, Uganda at the first security meeting of its kind that was held in December 2023.

The meeting agreed on starting on this journey which has seen borders physically opened for free movement but with some restrictions on trade and unaddressed concerns on both sides.

In the light of this remaining bottlenecks the Nyagatare meeting hosted by Clementine Mukeka, the Rwanda Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary and Ambassador Julius J. Kivuna, the Head for Regional Peace and Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs-Uganda agreed on a way forward.

“The two countries welcomed the continuous efforts to provide a platform for fruitful dialogue and cooperation,” an official communique released after the meeting read in part.