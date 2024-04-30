Kepler Teams Pay Tribute to the Victims of the Genocide Against Tutsi

This Sunday, the 28th of April, the Kepler teams and their staff paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Kigali Genocide memorial where more than 250,000 victims lay to rest.

The 1994 Genocide against Tutsi was the worst tragedy of the 20th century where over one million Tutsi were killed within three consecutive months of April, May, June and early July.

The Genocide was stopped by the Rwanda Patriotic Army(RPA) Inkotanyi which overturned the Genocidal government on July 4, 1994.

Kepler also visited the Campaign against Genocide Museum at Rwanda Parliament where the history of stopping the Genocide and the heavy cost that was paid by RPA to save the Tutsi is explained.

At both visits, Kepler teams were accompanied by Kepler Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Munyampenda. Kepler currently has two basketball teams (men and women) and one men’s volleyball team, competing in various championships.

The men’s basketball team ranks 6th, while the women’s team holds the third spot in the national league while their volleyball team sits on the second position in the ongoing national league.