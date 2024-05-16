NEC To Consider Eight Prospective Candidates for Presidency, Forty Independent Parliamentary Candidates

The National Electoral Commission(NEC) received eight files from people who expressed their interest to contest for presidency and over 40 from people seeking to contest in the Parliamentary elections, Oda Gasinzigwa, the chairperson of the commission has said.

Gasinzigwa was addressing members of the media on the progress in preparations of the forthcoming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections scheduled for July 14 & 15, 2024, in and outside Rwanda. The Chairperson said that preparations are in high gear, with all the processes on track, including updating voter’s register.

In a previous interview, NEC said that they have so far registered more than 9.5 million citizens on voter list, and so far, more than 90 per cent of them have checked their names.

Gasinzigwa said that beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 17, prospective Presidential candidates will begin submitting their credentials and other requirements to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), including 600 signatures collected from across the country to support their candidatures.

Candidates will have up to May 30 to make their submissions while the final list of candidates will be released on June 6.

It is the first time Rwanda will be combining Presidential and Parliamentary.