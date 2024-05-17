Home NewsNational Genocide Suspect Found In A Pit Where He Hid for Twenty Three Years
National

Genocide Suspect Found In A Pit Where He Hid for Twenty Three Years

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 2:54 pm

Emmanuel Ntarindwa, the suspect

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) in Nyanza district, Southern Province has arrested two Emmanuel Ntarindwa 51, a genocide suspect who claim to “have killed many Tutsi” in Busasamana, Nyanza sector during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

In the aftermath of the Genocide, Ntarindwa fled to Zaire, currently Democratic Republic of Congo, only to return in 2001. He told RIB officials that upon arrival he found safe haven at his neighbor, one Eugenie Mukamana 53 who would even become partner.

“She dug a pit under my bed where I would stay everyday. I have never gone out for the last 23 years,” confessed Ntarindwa.

Subsquently, Mukamana was also arrested as an accomplice and both are held at Busasamana RIB station pending further investigation.

