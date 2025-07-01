A Suit, a Borrowed Car, and a Country to Save: The Story of Dr. Pierre-Célestin Rwigema

In the rubble of a country scarred by genocide, where windows in government offices were shattered, and stray dogs still fed on human remains, a man with no salary, no secretary, and no official car, set out to reopen Rwanda’s schools.

Dr. Pierre Célestin Rwigema, armed only with determination and a vision for a broken nation, faced down despair, political sabotage, and a system built on ruins—believing, against all odds, that children could learn again, that a country could rise again, and that the future could begin in a classroom.

The 1990-94 liberation struggle marked the beginning of a new era. The fall of the regime that had planned and carried out the Genocide against the Tutsi also ushered in a new life, though without proper structure at first.

Yet, 31 years later, some members of the team that provided a direction for the country—upon which it continues to build—are still around, recounting Rwanda’s journey as if it all happened just yesterday.

Dr. Pierre Célestin Rwigema is one of those who were given the opportunity to serve the nation in various leadership roles, starting from July 1994, when the Government of National Unity began building a Rwanda free from division and committed to inclusive development.

One memory that stands out for Rwigema before the fall of the oppressive regime was when people pressured him to contribute funds to the founding of Radio RTLM—one of the media outlets that incited hatred, ultimately fueling the Genocide in which over a million Tutsi were killed in 1994.

“I was managing a printing company called Printer Set. It had over 150 employees. They came asking for contributions from the company I was managing, but I refused. I told them, ‘If you want to mix business with politics, count me out.’”

That defiance led them to oppose him, applying even more pressure. In response, Rwigema decided to join a political party to express his own ideas. He aligned himself with a coalition advocating for a multi-party government, which included the RPF-Inkotanyi.

As a result, the then-regime strongly opposed him, and he was targeted. During the Genocide, he took refuge at Hôtel des Mille Collines. Later, during a refugee exchange operation, he followed the RPF, joining them in a journey he says he never regrets.

The Bizarre Ministerial Oath

Rwanda celebrates Liberation Day on July 4, the day the entire country turned a new page.

On July 19, a multi-party transitional government was established as provided for in the Arusha Accords. The MDR party selected Rwigema as designate-Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in that government. Political parties involved in the Genocide were not included.

Rwigema recalls that at the time: “No one had a suit or a car. Soldiers helped us by escorting us to city shops that were guarded, where we bought suits—just one or two—to wear during the swearing-in. As for cars, they gathered whatever was available in the city. Those who had none were driven by colleagues.”

The car Rwigema was given, he used for a few days and then returned it.

They took their oaths and began working with strong willpower, but found their workplaces in terrible condition.

“Windows were broken, offices were filthy—condoms were everywhere because women were being raped there… everything was dirty. You had to fight just to find a place to sit. But the staff had immense love for the country. We were swearing in while dogs were still feeding on genocide victims’ bodies.”

Initially, even ministers had no secretaries. Rwigema says:

“Secretaries came later. There was no such thing as someone serving you water. You brought your own.”

His first challenge was reopening schools. However, there were no benches, as displaced people had burned them to cook food, and books had been used as firewood.

In some areas, the population had fled, so reopening schools nationwide was not feasible. He says: “Making a radio announcement saying all schools must open wouldn’t have worked.”

In September 1994, he advanced the idea of the government allowing school reopening. In our interview, he admits it was an extremely tough and complex decision. Some disagreed, especially because of ongoing insurgencies and landmines, which posed risks to children.

In ministerial meetings, peace and security were always the first agenda item, followed by how ministries would function, and then education.

At first, no conclusion was reached, but in the next meeting, Rwigema brought the proposal again. After more debate, then-Vice President Paul Kagame said: “When I started the liberation struggle, I never imagined I would be Vice President one day. Let’s give Rwigema a chance. What works, we continue; what fails, we support him.”

Catholic Church Opposed Schools Reopening

Once granted permission to prepare for school reopening, Rwigema called education stakeholders: the Catholic Church, Protestants, Muslims, and private school representatives. They debated for five hours.

“That day, Bishop Wenceslas Kalibushi came with a letter from the Bishop’s Conference saying they did not accept reopening schools, claiming it was impossible.”

Their argument: students were returning from Kenya and Uganda with English-based education, others from Burundi and Congo spoke French, and those from Tanzania spoke Kiswahili, while Rwandan schools used Kinyarwanda.

After thorough discussions, Bishop Kalibushi agreed and pledged their support. Encouraged, Rwigema began planning—starting in Ruhengeri.

Prefect of Ruhengeri Prefecture, Deus Kagiraneza, welcomed him and agreed to use available teachers and senior students to restart education. The system previously used for A3-level education resumed.

They moved on to Byumba, helped by Prefect Col. Lizinde and Bishop Servilien Nzakamwita, then to Kibungo, where they met Protais Musoni and Bishop Frédéric Rubwejanga, who also supported the initiative.

After meeting prefecture leaders, Rwigema approached NGOs and international agencies including UNICEF and GIZ for assistance. They agreed to be party to the fast-moving developments.

Some partners even provided food supplies—oil, rice, porridge—for teachers.

The Case of Ruhengeri

After all the preparation, schools officially reopened in Ruhengeri, presently Musanze district.

“It was a major event attended by large crowds and journalists eager to see how it would unfold. That was in September 1994. It was the government’s first big achievement. People didn’t think it was possible. Three schools opened; students marched. The next day we went to Byumba (Gicumbi), Kibungo (Ngoma), then Gitarama (Muhanga). Word spread that a government barely two months old had reopened schools.”

Shortly after, Rwigema traveled to France to seek support. The French sent two planes full of school supplies. Schools continued to reopen.

After reopening primary schools, secondary schools followed. Placement exams were held to determine student levels. Some students tried to cheat the system, claiming higher grades than they had earned. Diplomas had been lost or destroyed, so exams were used to assess them.

Another challenge was merging curricula from various countries. Aside from Kinyarwanda, students had to learn in English and French. This required short-term training for teachers who had previously taught only in French.

“I had to travel to Uganda and meet their Education Minister, Col. Amanya Mushega, who gave us trainers for English language instruction.”

“It was tough and exhausting—but it worked, and it built confidence in the government. I couldn’t repeat what I did then, even if asked. Helping parents regain hope, pulling children from despair, and giving them a sense of future—that was everything.”

Though he believed teaching in both English and French gave Rwanda international standing, he was later disappointed when ministers after him scrapped one language, then reinstated it—leading to policy inconsistency.

Rwigema continued to oversee education until he became Prime Minister on August 30, 1995, replacing Faustin Twagiramungu. Ngirabanzi Laurien succeeded him as Education Minister.

National Bank and the First Salary

During this entire time, Dr. Rwigema says no one received a salary; instead, employees were given food. Each manager had to figure out what their staff needed.

NGOs supplied tons of food, but as disorder increased, the government halted some of them.

“As Education Minister, I was never paid. There was no money—it had been looted. Even the National Bank of Rwanda had nothing.”

In 1995, Rwanda held a “Round Table” with the IMF and other donors, led by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Geneva, Switzerland. At the time, UNDP was led by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who later became President of Liberia.

This meeting resulted in aid that allowed the National Bank to reopen.

“The banknotes you use today started from that moment. Until then, no one was paid. People lived by God’s grace.”

Urugwiro Discussions: “It Wasn’t a Laughing Matter”

With growing challenges across all sectors, the government realized it needed a firm governance framework tailored to Rwanda.

Rwigema believes the country would’ve collapsed without setting guiding principles. These discussions involved diverse participants, including some from the former Habyarimana regime who hadn’t taken part in the Genocide.

“We spoke bluntly, sometimes clashed—it wasn’t for the faint-hearted.”

They met weekly from March 1998 to May 1999. The RPF took notes, along with the Prime Minister’s office staff.

Key topics included Rwanda’s Vision 2020, multiparty democracy, decentralization, and constitutional reforms.

The Gacaca Courts

Of all topics, none was easy. When it came to establishing the Gacaca courts to try Genocide perpetrators, debate was intense. Regular trials would have taken 200 years.

“I personally went to Germany and the Netherlands to seek help. Germans told me even if they gave us judges, it wouldn’t solve the problem.”

The atmosphere was tense—even during tea breaks, people sat in cliques. It was not a place for laughter.

Still, the conclusion from those debates shaped Rwanda’s political dialogue culture—resolving problems through discussion.

Unity Club, Ndi Umunyarwanda

Rwigema believes Unity Club, founded by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, played a vital role in Rwanda’s recovery. It brought leaders and their spouses together.

“Unity Club gave rise to Ndi Umunyarwanda, honored the Guardians of the Covenant, and made a big impact in rebuilding our nation.”

He recalls working closely with other leaders to bring peace. At times, he and Vice President Kagame would take turns going to Ruhengeri or Rubavu to counter infiltrators destabilizing areas like Gitarama.

President Jacques Chirac Wanted Rwanda Out of La Francophonie

Rwigema remembers how in 1995, during a Francophonie summit in Guinea, President Chirac of France insulted Rwandan leaders and called for Rwanda’s removal for allegedly not speaking French.

But the Rwandan delegation answered him in perfect French. Leaders like Presidents Omar Bongo and Gnassingbé Eyadéma rose in defense of Rwanda.

“Alpha Oumar Konaré of Mali told Chirac to apologize. Then Canada’s PM Jean Chrétien and a Belgian official, Laurette Onkelinx, supported Rwanda. A committee was formed, and it was decided Rwanda would remain in the Francophonie.”

Rwigema served as Prime Minister from August 1995 to February 2000.