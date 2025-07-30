RAB and One Acre Fund Launch Rwanda’s First Agriculture Extension Certification Training Program

PRESS RELEASE

Huye, Rwanda – July 29, 2025. The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), in partnership with One Acre Fund Rwanda, has launched the country’s first Agriculture Extension Certification Training Program.

This intensive twelve-day course marks a major milestone in Rwanda’s efforts to modernize and professionalize its agriculture extension system.

The inaugural cohort brings together 55 sector agronomists and Farmer Promoters from four priority food basket zones: Kirehe, Rwamagana, Kamonyi, and Huye.

Hosted at RAB’s headquarters in Rubona, Huye District, the training aims to build a more coordinated, farmer-focused, and market-responsive extension system that reflects the evolving needs of the country’s agriculture sector.

Over the past decade, Rwanda has made significant progress through the Twigire Muhinzi model, a collaborative effort led by RAB, One Acre Fund, and other sector partners. This model has supported more than two million farmers with peer-to-peer learning and field-based advisory services.

Since 2015, it has helped train over 14,000 Farmer Promoters, increasing nationwide extension coverage by more than four hundred percent. It now serves as a foundational element of Rwanda’s agriculture strategy.

Despite this progress, the current extension system faces serious challenges. More than 21 institutions are implementing over 200 separate initiatives with limited coordination.

Many frontline agents lack the tools, knowledge, and incentives they need to succeed. Private sector participation remains low, reducing opportunities for innovation, sustainability, and support for climate adaptation and market access. In response, RAB, and other stakeholders including One Acre Fund are co-developing the Extension Center of Excellence, a national platform that will provide standardized training and certification, strengthen private-sector involvement, and align research and policy efforts.

The center will help build a more resilient and self-sustaining extension system that delivers real value to farmers.

The certification training launched today is designed to set a new standard for quality, professionalism, and accountability in the agriculture extension system that is responsive, inclusive, and prepared for the future. It offers certified career opportunities for the next generation of agriculture professionals and ensures that farmers receive timely, practical, and climate-smart support.

The launch of this training reflects a shared commitment by RAB and One Acre Fund to build a modern extension workforce that increases productivity, enhances resilience, and contributes directly to Rwanda’s Vision 2030.

About RAB

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) is an autonomous body established by LAW N°38/2010 OF 25/11/2010 and Currently, RAB is governed by Presidential Order N° 074/01 OF 09/12/2022 Governing Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), determining its mission, organization, and functioning. The law specifies that: The mission of RAB is to develop agriculture and animal resources through research, agricultural extension and animal resources extension in order to increase agricultural and animal resources productivity and quality, as well as their derived products. For more, visit www.rab.gov.rw

About One Acre Fund Rwanda

One Acre Fund Rwanda is a Community Benefit Company supporting smallholder farmers in Rwanda to build resilient communities by providing them with the agricultural resources, financing, and training they need to grow more food and become prosperous. Founded in 2007, One Acre Fund Rwanda serves millions of farmers across the country, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable, farmer-focused development. For more information, visit www.oneacrefund.org

