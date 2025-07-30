Tanzania Bans Rwandans, Other Foreigners from Key Economic Activities

The Tanzanian government has officially prohibited foreign nationals—including Rwandans—from engaging in a wide range of small- and medium-scale economic activities, triggering fresh concerns about the country’s commitment to regional integration under the East African Community (EAC).

In a directive signed by Minister for Industry and Trade, Selemani Saidi Jafo, and dated July 25, 2025, non-citizens are barred from participating in at least 15 sectors of the economy.

The list includes commonly practiced trades such as mobile money transfers, salon businesses, and the sale of goods on a wholesale and retail basis.

Also banned are activities like repair of mobile phones, parcel delivery, tour guiding, brokerage in real estate, and the establishment of radio and TV stations, among others. Exceptions are made only in specific cases, such as salons operating within hotels or for tourism purposes.

According to the directive, the measure is aimed at protecting Tanzanian citizens’ access to business opportunities and encouraging domestic enterprise in sectors deemed sensitive or easily accessible to locals.

However, the move directly contradicts the spirit of the EAC Common Market Protocol, which upholds the free movement of goods, labor, services, and capital among member states, including Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, the DRC, and Somalia.

The Protocol seeks to eliminate restrictions that prevent citizens of one partner state from working or doing business in another.

The directive could strain intra-regional relations and may attract scrutiny at the EAC Secretariat.

Rwandan and other EAC entrepreneurs who have established small businesses in Tanzania may now face forced closures, job losses, or even expulsion.

This is not the first time Tanzania’s economic policies have drawn criticism for appearing inward-looking.

In past years, the country has imposed protective tariffs and import bans, often to the dismay of regional partners.

As of press time, there had been no official response from the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the EAC Council of Ministers.

However, the matter is expected to feature prominently in upcoming regional meetings.

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES PROHIBITED FOR NON-CITIZENS