Reinforcing A Thread Of Friendship, Chinese Ambassador’s Visit Kigali Youth

With a smile that never left his face, and a glance at his shoes met with feet that tapped away to the rhythm of drums and music, the diagnosis was clear and straightforward. China’s ambassador to Rwanda had been infected and yet seemed perfectly glad of it.

Infection may be entirely the wrong word, to be more accurate, Ambassador Gao Wenqui, had been injected with the boundless youthful energy and exuberance of the Kimisagara youth centre, or to give it its official name, Kimisagara Yego Centre.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Arts, Dr Olivier Ngabo, the Ambassador visited the centre with an early Christmas present, 100 sewing machines for his young hosts. Judging by their welcome, his presence alone would have been present enough for them.

And the warmth was evidently mutual. The Ambassador has been in Rwanda only six months, and he declared that in all the many places and events he has attended in the course of his duties, his visit to the centre has been the highlight.

But others need not feel unappreciated, they themselves would almost certainly share the Ambassador’s sentiments.

It would be too tall an order after all for almost any other event to equal let alone surpass the energy, and sheer joy of a youth centre, when it puts its best foot forward.

Today’s Rwandan youth are in many ways a lucky generation. Not since pre-colonial days has there been a sustained emphasis on enabling every young person to meet his or her potential.

While the country’s resources are always limited, there are no limitats to ambition for its youth.

There are few better examples of this ambition than the cooperation between China and Rwanda, spending the capital of friendship with a virtual superpower to empower the youth.

As the Ambassador noted in his remarks, it is an ambition that Rwanda shares with China.

“Entering this vibrant centre, I am inspired by the energy and enthusiasm of the Rwanda’s young people – the nation’s greatest asset” he began,

“it’s also a delight to witness another concrete achievement of China-Rwanda friendship in the field of youth development.”

“Youth carry the future of a nation. Both China and Rwanda prioritise empowering the next generation. As President Kagame has noted, ‘you are the strength and the future of our nation.’ This echoes the vision emphasized by President Xi, ‘a nation will prosper only when its young people thrive.’”

The Kimisagara centre is in a happy position to be included in what China has termed its “Four Global Initiatives, which as the Ambassador told his audience, primarily includes “supporting countries in strengthening their capacity for independent development, with youth empowerment playing a crucial role.”

While much appreciated by his hosts, for the Embassy of China, the gift of the sewing machines was in itself “modest” as the Ambassador put it but it was symbolic of something more profound. “Though modest in number” he said of the machines, “their significance runs deep.

This contribution illustrates how China-Rwanda cooperation extends beyond infrastructure to include capacity-building and people to people ties, with a focus on sustainable development.”

Representing the Ministry of Youth and Arts, Olivier Ngabo echoed the Ambassador’s feeling. Thanking the Embassy for the gift, he appreciated the symbolism perhaps more than the gift itself.

“This remarkable gesture” he noted, “embodies the spirit of friendship, solidarity, and shared commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development.”

“On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Arts, I extend our sincere thanks to the people and government of China, for their unwavering support to our youth…Our youth are the future of our nation, and investing in their skills is investing in Rwanda’s prosperity.”

Kimisagara centre declares its mission as “Youth Empowerment for Opportunity,” and no one can question their commitment to living up to that mission.

The centre boasts impressive programmes for its young people, ranging from health and sport, vocational training and entrepreneurship, to employability, and of course, music, culture and dance.

As well as encouraging a healthy lifestyle, the health and sport programme also offers counselling for “mental wellbeing.” This includes HIV/AIDS awareness, HIV testing, pregnancy testing and counselling, sexual and reproductive health and family planning, to name but a few.

It is the kind of initiative that would demand to be created if it did not exist and whose existence offers great promise.

