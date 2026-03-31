Chinese Film ‘Beyond the Clouds’ Inspires FAWE Girls on Access to Education

KIGALI – Students at FAWE Girls School in Kigali were inspired on March 30 after a screening of “Beyond the Clouds”, a Chinese film highlighting education for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. FAWE, which stands for Forum for African Women Educationalists, is a pan-African organization that promotes girls’ education and gender equality across the continent.

Organized by the Embassy of China in Rwanda, the screening brought to life the powerful story of Zhang Guimei, a rural teacher portrayed by Hai Qing, who dedicates her life to educating girls from poor families.

Through resilience and determination, she establishes a secondary school that offers free education, while confronting deep-rooted cultural beliefs that often limit girls to domestic roles.The film’s central message, education as a pathway to opportunity, resonated strongly with the audience.

Chinese Ambassador Wang Xuekun said the initiative was meant to show that, with the right support, girls can rise from the most modest beginnings to achieve academic and professional success.

“Education is the most powerful tool a young girl can receive, it is the key that opens doors to a brighter future,” he said, urging students to embrace learning as the foundation of their ambitions.

He further encouraged the students to think beyond their immediate surroundings and to use education as a means to shape their futures, noting that many girls globally are still denied such opportunities.

Also present, Rwanda’s Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Console Uwimana, linked the event to ongoing national efforts to empower women and girls.

She highlighted Rwanda’s progress in gender equality, particularly its global standing in women’s representation in parliament, while calling on students to take a keen interest in science subjects where female participation remains limited.

Beyond the speeches, it was the film’s emotional depth and real-life parallels that left a lasting impression. Students described it as a wake-up call to believe in their abilities and remain resilient in the face of challenges.

For many at FAWE Girls School, the screening was a reminder that ambition, when matched with opportunity and determination, can defy even the most entrenched barriers.

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