FAWE GIRLS’ SCHOOL is Celebrating 25 Years. State Minister Irere Claudette is Former Student

Twenty-five years ago, a young girl named Irere Claudette completed her primary education in Kigali, unaware that she was about to embark on a journey that would shape both her future and that of Rwanda’s education sector.

At the time, construction at FAWE Girls School was still underway—builders raced against the clock, laying bricks and assembling classrooms. “I didn’t know much then,” recalls Irere. “The school was new, and no one could predict the results it would produce.”

After passing her national exams with excellent marks, the Ministry of Education assigned her to FAWE Girls School in Gisozi, Gasabo District—a bold choice given that other well-known schools were already open.

Patience Before the Doors Opened

FAWE Girls School did not start immediately; essential equipment like beds and desks were missing. For a moment, Irere considered returning to her previous school. But her parent encouraged her to wait.

“My child, be patient and wait,” he told her. “This school will shape you well.”

Three weeks later, the school officially opened its doors, enrolling its first cohort of 150 girls. It was the start of what would become a transformative education experience.

Learning Beyond Books

Irere recalls the love and unity among students, the opportunities provided, and the impact of distinguished visitors.

“I remember the wife of George Bush visiting us,” she says from her magnificent office at the Ministry of Education, from where the Kigali Today Ltd team interviewed her.

“But she was not the only one. Visitors taught us about the world, proper conduct, and how to carry ourselves as young women. Schools today still need this kind of exposure.”

At the time, FAWE offered both English- and French-medium classes, allowing students to learn from one another. For Irere, it was here that she learned a vital lesson: “A girl has no limits.”

By her third year, the school had introduced advanced sections in Mathematics-Physics and Biochemistry, and Irere pursued Biochemistry, gaining not only academic knowledge but confidence and public-speaking skills through the ‘Club Tuseme.’

“It was here I learned to speak in public. Even today, the fearlessness and confidence I developed at FAWE help me in my work.”

A School That Feels Like Family

The pioneer students of FAWE laid a strong foundation for the school’s future. The first cohort spent six years together, with some moving on to the University of Rwanda, ESAE Busogo, and even abroad. Irere herself attended the National University of Rwanda.

“All of us who studied together are still connected. The bond we built over six years has kept us together,” she says.

Simple school traditions, like monthly family visits, created memories that strengthened unity. Today, her former classmates work across banking, health, education, and private enterprise, yet they remain connected by the shared foundation FAWE gave them.

Dreams Can Change

Irere initially dreamed of becoming a doctor but later realized medicine was not her path. She was placed in Computer Science at university but still pursued an internship at the University Teaching Hospital of Huye (CHUB) to remain close to medical practice.

“I wanted to be near doctors to understand their work. But I eventually realized medicine was not for me—the patience required in the face of suffering was immense.”

Words to the Next Generation

Now a State Minister in the Ministry of Education, in charge of ICT and TVET, Irere encourages students and young people:

“Study hard, take advantage of the opportunities your school gives you, and listen to visitors who come to teach you. The people you sit with in school will be your lifelong friends—they are the first capital God gives you. Hold on to them.”

She also reminds parents of their role:

“Helping children choose schools is crucial. No one else can do this for you.”

25 Years of Excellence

As FAWE Girls School marks its Silver Jubilee, Minister Irere reflects on the school’s impact:

“Thank you very much. You are the ones who made us who we are today, in our professional lives and in our daily lives.”

FAWE Girls School continues to stand as a beacon for girls’ education in Rwanda—proving that vision, patience, and dedication can shape not just individual futures, but the future of a nation.

A Jubelee ceremony was held at FAWE this Friday, attended by various dignitaries Cardinal Kambanda, parents, former students, and State Minister Irere was the Guest of Honour.

