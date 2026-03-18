Researcher Affirms FDLR Has 500,000 Strong Base for Recruitment

KIGALI — The Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR) is no longer an obscure remnant of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, but a deeply embedded and evolving network that has transformed over decades into a complex socio-military ecosystem, according to findings by Great Lakes researcher Dr. Alex Mvuka Ntung.

Drawing on historical, demographic and operational data, Mvuka argues that understanding the FDLR requires moving beyond conventional estimates of active fighters to examine the group’s long-term integration into eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

His work traces the origins of this transformation to the immediate aftermath of 1994, when an estimated 35,000 former soldiers and between 80,000 and 100,000 militia members and affiliates crossed into Congo.

Crucially, he notes, these forces were never disarmed, allowing them to reorganize and gradually embed themselves across multiple regions.

The researcher has divulged part of his work in back-and-forth social media responses against noisy Congolese pro-government bloggers and information minister Patrick Muyaya.

According to Dr Mvuka, the FDLR origin populations dispersed across North and South Kivu and deeper into Congolese territory, settling in locations such as Katale, Kibumba, Mugunga, Kalehe, Nyantende and Kamanyola.

Over time, this dispersion enabled assimilation into local communities and interaction with numerous armed groups, laying the groundwork for what Mvuka describes as a durable recruitment base.

He has categorical estimates of this network—comprising descendants of refugees, affiliated militias, and sympathetic local populations—now represents a potential recruitment pool of up to 500,000 individuals.

In Dr Mvuka’s assessment, this demographic depth explains the group’s ability to persist despite military pressure and fluctuating battlefield strength.

Mvuka further documents what he describes as “efficient infiltration” across strategic axes in eastern Congo.

These include movements from Lubutu through Kisangani toward northern provinces such as Mongala and North Ubangi, as well as dispersal routes linking Bukavu to Mwenga and Uvira.

In some cases, elements reportedly crossed into neighboring Congo-Brazzaville. He also highlights the presence of thousands of fighters in forested areas such as Itombwe, underscoring the group’s continued mobility and adaptability.

Beyond geography, the research emphasizes the FDLR’s evolution into a structured and networked force operating within broader coalitions.

Mvuka points to collaboration with the Congolese army (FARDC) and allied militias under the umbrella of the Volontaires pour la défense de la Patrie (VDP), commonly referred to as Wazalendo.

According to his findings, liaison figures have facilitated coordination between FDLR commanders and Congolese military leadership, with corroborated facts the group has received equipment, training and logistical support in exchange for participating in operations against groups such as AFC-M23.

The study also details command structures and operational deployments, particularly in South Kivu, where several FDLR commanders are identified as active in areas including Mwenga, Fizi and Walungu.

Mvuka highlights what he describes as growing coordination with Burundian government and allied actors, suggesting an increasingly regionalized dimension to the group’s activities.

The Kinshasa-Burundi-Wazalendo-FDLR coalition controls every aspect of the population. One case is striking. The coalition has 17 roadblocks on an 80km stretch of road linking Uvira and Baraka.

For context, in Rwanda, the distance between Kigali and Huye District to the south of Rwanda is 125km, and there not s single roadblock.

Now, imagine for a distance of 80km, having to stop every after 4km; get out pay a cash bribe or a portion of everything you are carrying. Each roadblock is manner by a different commander, and each wants a share of whatever every passenger is carrying, including milk to sell in the market, or vegetables.

A key element of the Dr Mvuka’s research is the strategic importance of areas such as Minembwe, mountainous region in South Kivu, for the Banyamulenge people.

Control of this zone, Mvuka argues, carries implications not only for military positioning but also for regional political narratives, including relations involving Rwanda and Congolese Tutsi communities such as the Banyamulenge.

Minembwe is considered in Bujumbura and Kinshasa, and within the FDLR, as the route to Kigali. If the region comes under the coalition, so they plan, it means the vast Ruzizi plain, with hundreds of kilometers of flat land will be in firing range with no opposing forces, eventually heading to Rwanda.

Taken together, the research presents the FDLR as more than an armed group defined by its core fighters. Instead, it is portrayed as a “metamorphosed” entity—part military force, part ideological network, and part social structure—capable of regeneration through its extensive human and territorial base.

While international assessments, including those by the United Nations, typically underestimate the militia’s active combatants at between 1,000 and 2,000, Mvuka’s work shifts the focus to underlying systems that sustain its longevity.

In doing so, he argues that the FDLR remains a significant factor in the security dynamics of eastern Congo, not because of its immediate size, but because of the depth of its integration and its capacity to endure.

As regional efforts continue to stabilize eastern Congo, the research underscores the challenge of addressing an armed movement that has, over time, evolved into a broader and more resilient structure embedded within the region’s social and political fabric.

Mvuka’s work challenges a growing narrative among critics of Rwanda and opponents of March 23 Movement, which holds that the FDLR is no longer a meaningful security concern. This view argues that areas historically associated with the group have largely fallen under M23 control, rendering the FDLR irrelevant and shifting the focus of insecurity toward other actors.

However, Mvuka’s analysis rejects this interpretation as overly narrow and geographically limited. His research suggests that the FDLR is not confined to specific territories but has, over time, diffused across much of DRC.

Rather than disappearing, the group has adapted by embedding itself within local communities, armed networks, and state-linked structures, allowing it to persist beyond the loss or gain of particular.

According to the study, FDLR-linked elements and sympathizers are present across multiple layers of Congolese society, including within segments of the national army (FARDC), local defense groups, and broader political circles.

Mvuka argues that individuals aligned with or sympathetic to the group can be found even within the orbit of President Félix Tshisekedi, reflecting what he describes as a deep and long-standing integration into the country’s political and security fabric.

The research further contends that FDLR-affiliated networks constitute a significant component of the so-called Wazalendo militias—community-based armed groups mobilized in response to ongoing conflict.

In many cases, Mvuka suggests, these networks form some of the largest and most organized elements within these coalitions, reinforcing the idea that the FDLR has evolved from a distinct armed group into a broader ideological and operational force.

Taken together, the findings present the FDLR not as a diminishing remnant of past conflict, but as a transformed and adaptive structure—one whose influence extends well beyond traditional battle lines and continues to shape security dynamics across eastern Congo.

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