A Mixed School Bag: 15 Major Takeaways from the 2025 Education Statistical Yearbook

KIGALI — In a typical classroom on the outskirts of Kigali, more than 70 children squeeze onto wooden benches, sharing a handful of textbooks as a teacher moves quickly from one row to another.

Some pupils are noticeably older than their classmates, having repeated grades or started school late.

It is a scene that reflects both Rwanda’s success in getting children into school — and the growing strain of keeping up with them once they arrive.

Rwanda’s education system is growing — more students, more schools, and rising university enrollment — but a new government report shows that the rapid expansion is now colliding with deep challenges in quality, efficiency, and student progression.

The 2024/2025 Education Statistical Yearbook, released by the Ministry of Education this Monday, paints a picture of a system that has succeeded in bringing millions into classrooms, yet is struggling to ensure they move smoothly through it or receive adequate learning support.

At the heart of the report is a striking reality: more than half of all students — 52.7 percent — are older than the expected age for their grade.

The consequences are visible across the system. Only 15 percent of students who begin Primary One reach the final year of secondary school on time, highlighting persistent inefficiencies in progression.

1. Over-age learners dominate the system

A total of 52.7 percent of learners are over-age for their grade.

This translates into millions of learners progressing slowly through the system, often due to repetition or late school entry.

2. Very few students complete school on time

Only 15 out of every 100 pupils who start primary school complete secondary education on schedule.

3. Primary classrooms remain overcrowded

There are 57 pupils per classroom (national average), while 71 pupils in Primary One

Even with over 3,400 new classrooms added in one year, congestion remains high.

4. Transition to secondary has dropped sharply

From 94.2% (2022/23), down to 83.0% (2023/24)

This means tens of thousands of pupils are no longer making the jump to secondary school.

5. Early childhood education is shifting

ECD enrollment fell by 15.5%. Pre-primary enrollment rose by 12.9%

This reflects a shift from informal to formal early learning structures.

6. University enrollment is rising rapidly

Higher education enrollment increased from 103,742 students to 121,896 students in one year — an addition of over 18,000 students.

This rapid growth signals strong demand, but also puts pressure on universities.

7. TVET is expanding, but unevenly

TVET enrollment rose from 97,455 to 112,662 students, adding more than 15,000 learners.

However, female participation remains significantly lower than male enrollment.

8. Efficiency is improving in primary schools

Dropout rate reduced to 4.9%, while Promotion and repetition indicators improved significantly

This suggests better internal efficiency, even as other pressures persist.

9. Textbook shortages are worsening

Primary: 3 pupils per textbook (up from 2). Lower secondary: 4 pupils per textbook (up from 3)

This means fewer learning materials per child despite rising enrollment.

10. Science learning lacks infrastructure

Only 11.1% of schools nationwide have science laboratories.

The vast majority of students learn science without practical experiments.

11. Teachers are qualified but not fully trained

Pre-primary trained teachers: 55.8%. TVET trained instructors: 35.4%

A significant share of teachers have the required certificates, but lack pedagogical training.

12. Internet access is high, but usage is low

83.7% of schools connected to internet. Only 40.8% using ICT in teaching

Infrastructure expansion is not yet translating into classroom impact.

13. PhD numbers are rising

Universities now employ 1,360 PhD holders, up from 1,091 the previous year, an increase of nearly 270 doctorate holders.

PhDs now account for roughly one in four academic staff.

14. University completion remains moderate

The completion rate stands at about 61.9%, meaning nearly 4 out of 10 students do not complete on time or at all.

15. Quality concerns cut across the system

From large class sizes to limited textbooks and low lab access, the data consistently points to pressure on learning conditions.

While access has expanded, quality is struggling to keep pace.

Turning Point

The yearbook comes as Rwanda begins implementing a new five-year education strategy, positioning the report as a baseline for future reforms.

The data suggests the country is entering a new phase. After years focused on expanding access, the central challenge is shifting toward improving quality, efficiency, and outcomes.

For policymakers, the message is clear: getting children into school is no longer enough. Ensuring they learn, progress, and succeed is the next test.

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