African Management Institute Opens Survival Bootcamp

The African Management Institute (AMI) is conducting a free ‘COVID -19 Business Survival Bootcamp’ for small African business owners with the aim of equipping businesses with practical tools to face challenges of the pandemic.

AMI, which offers tailored tools and training to meet needs of business, in 15 countries including Rwanda, says that the short learning programme will focus on financial forecasting and cost management in an economic slowdown.

“The bootcamp is designed specifically for business owners and entrepreneurs. We are restricting attendance at these sessions to keep them highly interactive, so please only sign up if you’re an entrepreneur,” said Rebecca Harrison, CEO of AMI.

Harrison said that big businesses shouldn’t worry because soon they will announce separate sessions for managers and leaders, and will notify the public in the coming days.

The boot-camp includes: A 90-minute interactive webinar led by AMI’s expert facilitators, online access to two practical tools to help implement what you learn in the webinar and opportunity to connect with other African entrepreneurs, who are also trying to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.

The Webinar powered camp will be open Thursday 26th March 2020 at 1100hrs (EAT) and open to all small business owners and entrepreneurs across Africa, who have to only register through this link: https://www.africanmanagers.org/event/covid19-virtual-business-survival-bootcamp/

In the meantime, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) has also aiding business owners floating Rwf50billion of liquid cash flow through commercial banks to be able to lend flexibly to businesses affected directly by the covid-19 pandemic which has resulted to closure of many business activities countrywide.

Rwanda confirmed the first Covid-19 case on March 14. The cases has increased to 40 according to Ministry of Health’s update of March 24.