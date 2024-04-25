Dream Team FA to scout young football players to Europe

Rwandan football academy known as “The Dream Team Football Academy” in collaboration with the Pro Football Impact Management Company, has organized a talent scouting event for young footballers, who will be selected to play in Europe.

The event will take place on May 23-24t, 2024, at the IPRC Kicukiro stadium, targeting players aged 18 to 23 from various levels, including those licensed from different football federations.

James Dusabe, the communication officer for the Dream Team Football Academy, stated that the initiative aims to scout talented players for opportunities in European countries such as Spain, France, Luxembourg, Norway, and Sweden in collaboration with Pro Football Impact Management Company.

that founded by Burundian Douglas Alain Ngabo who currently who stays in Sweden.

Dusabe emphasized the importance of the event in identifying and supporting talented players internationally.

“It is an opportunity for talented players aged between 18 and 23 here in Rwanda and across Africa, where those who excel will be invited to countries like Spain, France, Luxembourg, Norway, and Sweden for competitions.” He said.

Douglas Alain Ngabo, founder of Pro Football Impact Management Company who also runs a football academy in Sweden, is renowned for his credentials recognized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), enabling him to scout players globally and nurture their talent.

Participation in this initiative, aimed at diverse players seeking opportunities, requires a registration fee of forty thousand Rwandan francs (40.000rwf).

The Dream Team Football Academy has produced notable players such as Mugisha Gilbert, who plays for APR FC, as well as Ishimwe Saleh and Dominique Nsengiyumva.