Brazil, Argentina Expected In Kigali for Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 pre-qualifiers

As Kigali- Rwanda awaits to host FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 pre-qualifiers in august 2024, in yesterday’s draw Rwanda has been drawn in Group D joining Great Britain, Argentina, and Lebanon.

The draw ceremony, conducted in Switzerland, determined that Group A and B games will be hosted in Mexico City, while Group C and D matches will be held in Kigali-Rwanda.

Following the bidding process, on 24th May 2024, the FIBA Central Board had confirmed that Rwanda and Mexico will host the FIBA women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 pre-qualifying tournaments from August 19-25 in their respective cities.

Among the attendees of the draw were Rwanda’s Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, and FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

Minister Munyangaju emphasized the significance of hosting the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 pre-qualifiers, not just for Rwanda but for the entire African continent.

According to the tournament algorithm, Teams finishing in the top two positions in each group will advance to the semi-finals of the pre-qualifiers.

The road to the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 will involve 24 teams, with two winners from the Mexico and Rwanda pre-qualifiers, and an additional 22 teams that will be determined by results from the FIBA Women’s Continental Cups 2025.

These pre-qualifying tournaments play a crucial role in expanding the women’s competition system, providing more national federations with meaningful international competition opportunities.

Sixteen nations, including host Germany, will secure their places through the qualifying tournaments in 2026 and will compete at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026.

The participating teams have been divided into four groups, each comprising four teams.