Relief: New Law Allows Driving Test with Automatic Transmission Vehicles

“Following today’s cabinet meeting resolutions, people will be allowed to undergo a driving test using automatic transmission vehicles,” writes the Rwanda Police on twitter handle.

On April 25, the cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro approved the presidential decree of 2002 regulating general traffic police and road traffic and the Ministerial order determining the model of the national driving license.

Pursuant to this, the Rwanda Police said that they are soon adding the new option of giving driving test using automatic transmission vehicles.

“Persons who will pass a driving test using an automatic transmission vehicle will be allowed to drive automatic transmission vehicles in the respective categories,” writes Rwanda Police.

Currently, the law regulating national driving license provides driving tests with manual transmission cars and this will remain the main option.

“Those who will pass using a manual transmission vehicle will be allowed to drive both manual and automatic transmission vehicles in their respective categories,” police writes adding that they will update the general public when the resolution comes into force.

A couple of years ago, a debate was started by members of parliament suggesting that it is unfair to stick to driving tests with manual transmission cars in this era where the latter are coming outdated.

They argued that the government should allow driving tests with automatic transmission vehicles. This earned massive support by people who suggest that manual transmission vehicles give a headache, and, passing a test cumbersome.