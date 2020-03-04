China Is Confident to Win the Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese Government has regarded the safety and health of the people as our top priority. We have taken a series of decisive and rigorous prevention and control measures. The speed, intensity and coverage of China’s response have been unprecedented in the world.

Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese people are standing united, taking the most comprehensive, strict and thorough measures of disease prevention and control. Two specialized hospitals, Huoshenshan Hospital and Leishenshan Hospital, were built in ten days and have started to receive and treat the critically ill. There are also great efforts at the grass root level. In communities, the clinics also try best to take care of the patients. We are waging a “people’s war” against the virus. I don’t think any other country can do like this. The measures China has taken exceed the scope of WHO advice and are above the requirements of the International Health Regulations. WHO has spoken highly of China’s counter-virus efforts. In its words, China “is setting a new standard for outbreak response”.

It should be emphasized that, although a large number of people have been infected with this virus, the mortality rate is 2.1%, lower than other epidemics like Ebola, SARS and MERS. At the moment, the prevention and control measures have shown positive effects. New breakthroughs are made in treatment, cure rate is rising, and mortality rate is kept at a relevantly low level. We have the confidence and capability to win this battle against the virus.

China has engaged in international cooperation on epidemic prevention and control in an open, transparent and responsible manner. We have lost no time in sharing information with the WHO and relevant countries and regions about the epidemic, including the genetic sequence of the virus. And we have maintained communication with all the relevant parties all along. At the same time, China has attached great importance to the safety and well-being of foreign nationals in China, including Rwandans. We have done our best to address the difficulties they face and keep them informed of the latest development through various channels. We care about the life and health of foreign students just as we care for our own children. As schools across China have been requested to put all the classes online, students are encouraged to explore effective and innovative learning methods and practices. Their health and study are well protected.

Just as the Director-General Tedros of the WHO pointed out, it was because of China’s strong measures that cross-border spread of the epidemic has been effectively contained and global preparedness has been allowed time for. The globalized age calls for cooperation. In the face of public health contingencies, all countries should refrain from the beggar-thy-neighbor approach. Rather, we should adopt an objective and scientific approach to jointly respond to the challenge.

Ruthless as the epidemic, we are deeply touched by the compassion people show from every corner of the world, including Rwandans. President Kagame and Secretary General Ngarambe of RPF sent letters of solidarity and support to the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China respectively. Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement to express sympathies, trust and support for China. It is in this time of hardship that we have learned the treasure of true friendship between China and Rwanda. We are deeply touched and greatly encouraged by this tremendous love that knows no borders.

China stands ready to work with all parties to tide over the current difficulties and triumph over the outbreak, protect health and safety of the people.

RAO Hongwei

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Rwanda