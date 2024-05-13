PHOTOS: President Kagame Concludes Two-Day Visit To Senegal

President Paul Kagame this Sunday concluded his two-day visit to Dakar, Senegal, with a tête-à-tête meeting with his host President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal with whom he discussed ways to further strengthen the already existing bilateral relations between Rwanda and Senegal in key sectors including tourism, trade, and governance.

The Head of State, who arrived in the West African country on Saturday, was later hosted to a luncheon by President Diomaye Faye alongside Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

The same day President Kagame and his host President Diomaye Faye attended the Basketball Africa League (The BAL) game featuring Senegal’s AS Douanes and Rwanda’s APR Basketball Club, the last game before the BAL playoffs and finals to be held in Kigali from 24 May to 1 June 2024.

However, regardless of the presence of President Kagame, the Rwandan side was eliminated from the continental tournament, which means that for the first time Rwanda will host The BAL side without any side representing the host country,

The army basketball side finished last in the Sahara Conference.