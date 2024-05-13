BAL: End of The Road for APR BBC

APR Basketball Club, representing Rwanda in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), was eliminated in the Sahara Conference League held in Senegal.

APR Basketball Club failed to win their last match against AS Douanes, losing 79-54.

AS Douanes dominated the game from the start, leading by a significant margin in front of their supporters. Despite efforts from Mazen Trakh, the coach of APR Basketball Club, AS Douanes maintained their dominance, securing the victory and progressing to the next round of the BAL.

Coach Mazen Trakh remarked after the match, “We were defeated in a tough game that was crucial for our participation in the BAL, partly due to injuries sustained by key players Adonis Filer and Obadia Noel. I need to discuss with my bosses to determine the next steps for me.”

APR Basketball Club’s future participation in BAL tournaments depends on the upcoming qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda has never hosted a BAL tournament since its inception in 2021. Previous winners include Petro de Luanda from Angola, Al Ahly from Egypt, Al Ahly Benghazi from Libya, Cape Town from South Africa, Fus Rabat from Morocco, US Monastir from Tunisia, AS Douanes from Senegal, and Rivers Hoopers from Nigeria.

The match was also attended by the President of Senegal, who is a friend of Rwanda.