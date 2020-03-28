Covid-19: Six New Cases in Rwanda Bring Total to 60

Rwanda’s Joint task Force in charge of fighting Covid-19 activities has today confirmed 6 new coronavirus positive cases bringing the total in Rwanda to 60 cases since March 14.

Of the six people, four were travelers from Dubai and were isolated upon arrival in Rwanda.

Another traveler from United States is also among the six. He was also isolated upon arrival.

The sixth person is a contact of a previously confirmed positive traveler and was detected through tracing and isolation.

The Ministry of Health which gives a daily update of Covid-19 situation said yesterday, that more than 1000 contacts are being traced for further management.

More than 900 contacts have so far been detected.

Like the previous cases, the six new Covid-19 positive cases were placed under treatment and are in “stable condition and isolated facilities,” according to the health ministry.

The Minister of Health Doctor Daniel Ngamije said yesterday, that the first batch of the patients is recovering and could be discharged any time next week.

Covid-19 patients told the public broadcaster today, that they are doing well.

Due to the lockdown in the country, the government today launched a program to support several families that did not have food reserves and cannot meet feeding needs when they are not working.

There is no food shortage, Ministry of local government clarified, there is an only impossibility for some families to work and earn a living as usual.

Worldwide, 650,767 Covid-19 cases have so far been registered and the virus cost lives of 30,299 people. 139,555 Covid-19 patients recovered.

The USA is leading in the number of total cases with 116,326 cases of infected people.

In terms of deaths, Italy is the most affected with 10,023 victims, followed by Spain, 5,812 deaths.

In Africa, South Africa continued to register the biggest number of cases with 1,170 Covid-19 positive cases.

Egypt registered the biggest number of deaths with 36 victims, followed by Algeria, 29 cases.

To date, regionally, Rwanda has the biggest number of cases, followed by DR Congo, 58 cases. The latter has also lost 6 people to Covid-19 and Kenya,1.