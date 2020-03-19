 First Lady Joins #SafeHandsChallenge

The First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame has joined the World Health Organisation (WHO) Safe Hands Challenge aimed at encouraging people to wash their hands as one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

Speaking in French with subtitles in Kinyarwanda and English, Mrs Kagame shared her video going through the hand washing procedures recommended by the UN agency for health, challenging other renowned personalities to undertake the challenge which has since been embrace by global icons.

The First Lady challenged fellow First Ladies of Congo Republic, Kenya, Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, the President of the Union of International Cancer Control.

“Thank you @DrTedros #SafeHandsChallenge accepted. Hand washing is essential to prevent the spread of #COVID19. I challenge @dinamired, Princess of Jordan and my Sisters, Excellences @AntoSassou, @FirstLadyKenya, @FLON_Namibia, and @DeniseNyakeru.

The First Lady joins President Paul Kagame and their daughter Ange Kagame in the challenge which was started by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

President Kagame was among the first people to respond to the challenge, sharing a video of himself washing hands while explaining the recommended who procedures.

President Kagame, who was challenged by Dr Tedros in turn challenged different individuals, among them his daughter Ange Kagame, who also responded to the challenge on March 17.

On her part, she challenged the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) CEO Clare Akamanzi, media personality Makeda Mahadeo, Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova, Elizabeth Masiyiwa, Gael Faye and Sonia Rolland among others.

Several other challenged by President Kagame, including Senegalese President Macky Sall, the Secretary General of Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), Fred Swaniker and renowned TV personality Isha Sesay have already accepted the challenge which has since gone viral.

World Health Organisation (WHO) “Safe Hands” challenge which is aimed at encouraging people to wash hands as one of the most effective precautionary ways to keep the New Coronavirus at bay has been embraced by stars including Ivorian Football legend Didier Drogba, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and many others .

Other prominent faces who have posted videos washing their hands, include U.S Secretary of Health Alex Azar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Brazilian football legend Kaka, singer Charlie Puth and F1 driver Romain Grosjean, among others.

WHO says washing hands using a step-by-step guideline issued by the agency is one of the simple things people can do to protect themselves from #COVID19, including using alcohol-based sanitizers.

Who says washing hands for a period of 40 to 60 seconds is an effective way to control the spread of the New Coronavirus which has so far killed 9, 989 people and infected 241,783.