No New Covid-19 Case Registered in Rwanda

Rwanda did not register a new case of coronavirus Covid-19 on Wednesday – the ministry of health has said in a communique adding that the number of cases has remained 11 people under treatment.

The 11 cases were registered within five days ounting from March 14 to 15 with the first case being an Indian national who arrived in Kigali from Mumbai early this month.

From that first case, every other day, the country registered new cases. The Ministry of health gives an update every evening at 21.00PM.

It came as a surprise for the whole community which had, apparently started wondering how it will end, until yesterday when country decided to suspend flights for an initial 30 days. This will take effect on Friday March 20,2020 from 23.59PM. However, this does not affect cargo and emergency planes.

The suspension of flights followed the closure of schools and religious assemblies for an initial period of two weeks and later on, any kind of entertainment, all in line with containing the spread of covid-19.

The country is however still on the battle.

The Ministry of health reminds the general public to continue to be cautious and protect themselves by keeping a social distance of one meter, washing their hands, and communicating any signs of covid-19 on 114 toll free number or reporting at a nearby health facility.

A WhattsAp number 0788202080 or 0781753012 are also available. There is an e-mail option at callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 177 countries and territories around the world with 241,553 cases and 9,982 deaths as of today.

China alone registered 3,245 deaths.

In Africa, Egypt registered the biggest number of cases with 256 cases and 7 deaths.

In the region, Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) is the most affected with 14 cases, Kenya and Ethiopia registered 7 cases respectively and Tanzania 6 cases.