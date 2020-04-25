It’s Not Only a Billion – Rapper Kanye West Unhappy with Forbes

Hip hop mogul and fashion designer Kanye West real names Kanye Omari West is unhappy with Forbes magazine after featuring him on the list of world billionaires.

Despite being classified as a billionaire, the through the wire hit maker was unhappy and claimed Forbes undervalued him.

The Yeezy founder reportedly sent a text to one of their employees reading: “It’s not a billion”.

West, is known for his arrogance and boldness when it comes to his belief.

“It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count” Kanye West blasted the famed magazine after reading it.

Forbes has valued his Yeezy sneaker line alone at $ 1.26bn and the magazine reported that, Kanye West’s brand is challenging Michael Jordan’s line “Air Jordan” for sneaker world supremacy and is one of the great retail stories of the century.

Apart from Yeezy fashion brand, Kanye West made millions from music and currently is one of the best-selling artists of the last 20 years.

West’s music label dubbed Good Music record is worth at least $90m in total according to Forbes.

The magazine reported in the statement of assets supplied to them by Wet’s team lists $17m in cash and $35m in stocks. The rapper’s other notable assets are $81m in property and $21m in land, according to his team.

The rapper and his wife, the reality television star Kim Kardashian, are known to own several properties in Los Angeles and Wyoming.

Forbes backed its position of Kanye West that there was a lack of independent verification for its figures, that’s it listed West as having debt of $100m.

That adds up to a net worth of $1.3bn in total, the magazine said.

The rapper last year was displeased with an article last year in which Forbes refused to class him as a billionaire.

West became the second hip hop artist classified as billionaires after Jayz real names Shawn Corey Carter.