Relief Support: Rwandan Community in South Sudan Donates Rwf 14.5M

Rwandan Community in South Sudan has contributed an amount equivalent to 14,500,000 Rwf ($15,394) to support Rwanda’s relief support to families that cannot go out for work during this COVID-19 lockdown.

The Community in South Sudan is mainly composed of individuals doing small and middle trades and different professionals working for UN agencies, Non-Governmental organizations and Private Companies.

The idea came out after Rwanda took measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, which affected some families who are no longer earning due to the current lockdown.

The leadership of Rwandan Community in South Sudan approached the members and shared them with the idea of contributing as part of the fraternity and giving back to the community which they all welcomed and started pledging.

“It took us 2 weeks to ensure that all Rwandese working in different States of this Country have received the messages and have coordinated to send their contributions,” writes Jules Uwimana, The Chairman of the Rwandese Diaspora in South Sudan.

“It is a moral obligation for every able citizen to give back to our communities affected by the pandemic. I thank every member of the Rwandese Diaspora in South Sudan for the support and encouraging our families in Rwanda to respect the measures of our leadership to control and prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Together we will overcome it.”

The Rwandan community in South Sudan also supports activities of the local communities where for example they introduced the Rwandan homegrown solutions like Umuganda, a community work that consists of cleaning the environment, construction of public infrastructure, finding the shelter to the homeless, to mention but a few.

Rwanda has extended Covid-19 lockdown to April 30. The lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Sunday-April 19 at 23:59.

The cabinet meeting on Friday – April 17 cited the need to contain the virus completely.

Latest figures in Rwanda indicated on Saturday, that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stand at 144